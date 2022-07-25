Best luggage for families in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Packing a suitcase for a family trip requires plenty of planning -- and enough space to hold all your travel essentials. These top-rated family luggage options will simplify your vacation prep and make traveling a little more family-friendly.

Top products in this article:

JetKids by Stokke Bedbox 19" ride-on carry-on suitcase, $199

Coolife luggage set of 4 (orange), $179

Away 29" The Large Flex, $425

Royce & Rocket The Castle 31" checked luggage, $595

A family of three or four might be able to get away with a single, large check-in suitcase on a plane trip, depending on the length of the journey. Some families may prefer that everyone brings a carry-on (especially on flights that allow one free carry-on bag per person), or a combination of check-in suitcases and carry-ons.

Of course, it's important that your new luggage is able to hold all your clothes, toiletries and cargo. The best way to gauge how much a large suitcase holds? In addition to length-width-height measurements, most brands offer capacity limits in terms of liters. The greater the number of liters a suitcase holds, the more packable space there is.

When buying larger luggage for a plane trip, make sure to keep in mind airline weight restrictions. Exceeding weight limits may result in extra fees. (Check your carrier's website for details.)

However you like to travel, we rounded up the best luggage for families, from triple-tasking ride-on carry-on bags and kid-sized suitcases to luggage sets and large trunks.

JetKids by Stokke Bedbox ride-on carry-on suitcase

Stokke

This 19-inch carry-on serves multiple purposes: Suitcase, ride-on transportation for little ones up to 77 pounds, foot rest and an in-air sleeping surface for kids two and up. The case comes with an extendable lid elongating the seat, making a great place to rest feet.

During the flight, a built-in mattress helps this suitcase transform any airplane seat into a comfy makeshift bed.

JetKids by Stokke Bedbox 19" ride-on carry-on suitcase, $199

Royce & Rocket The Castle

Royce & Rocket

Anyone who struggles to stay organized while temporarily living out of a suitcase will appreciate the clever built-in shelving of this super-sized 31-inch piece of checked luggage from Royce & Rocket. Keep all of your family's items nearly organizing by stacking everything on the two tier shelves that fold down when the suitcase opens. Available in burgundy, silver and black exterior colors with the option of a pink or tobacco interior.

Royce & Rocket The Castle 31" checked luggage, $595

Travelpro Platinum Elite

The roomiest of the popular Travelpro Platinum Elite collection, the 29-inch check-in size offers 143.5 liters of packing space for families. Constructed out of a stain-resistant fabric with stylish leather accents, the softside suitcase offers durability and protection for your family's items. Keep clothes organized with the internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products, a built-in, foldable suiter and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries.

Need more room? The suitcase also boasts a tapered expansion, offering an extra 2 inches when needed. Prices vary by color.

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner 29" (black), $470

Victorinox Spectra 3.0 trunk

Victorinox

The 30-inch Victorinox Spectra 3.0 trunk boasts 99 liters of space and includes two integrated, compressible packing cubes, roomy mesh pockets and X-shaped straps to secure and organize belongings. This suitcase is sustainable, too: It's constructed out of Sorplas, a high-performance, recycled material sourced from plastic bottles.

Victorinox Spectra 3.0 30" trunk, $650

Away The Large Flex

Away

Away Travel's hard-sided polycarbonate bags offer great protection for all your family's belongings. At 29 inches (plus 1.75 inches of expandable flex space) and 99 liters of interior space, The Large Flex serves as a great option. Features include 360-degree spinner wheels, a removable, washable liner and TSA-approved locks. If you don't like it, return it within 100 days for a full refund.

Away 29" The Large Flex, $425

Monos Check-In Large

Monos

Available in a bunch of great colors and with features like an effortless telescopic handle, lots of pockets and compartments with zippers and an easy-to-use lock, this large check-in bag is worth considering. The 30-inch, 99-liter Monos Check-In costs $100 less than the similar style from Away, with many of the same features plus a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty.

Monos 30" Check-In large, $330 (reduced from $367)

Coolife luggage set

Coolife

Keep your family in coordinating style with a matching set of luggage. This top selling polycarbonate hardshell luggage set from Coolife comes in sets of three (one carry-on and two check-ins) or four (two carry-on pieces and two check-ins), and costs less than a single suitcase from the competition.

Each suitcase comes equipped with quiet, multidirectional spinner wheels, an aluminum telescopic handle and interior mesh pockets for organizational purposes. Another cool feature? The suitcases fit inside one another for storage. Available in multiple colors.

Coolife luggage set of 3 (blue), $161

Coolife luggage set of 4 (orange), $179

Filson Extra Large Rugged Twill rolling duffle

Filson

Rugged luxury brand Filson makes an impressive super-sized duffle bag on wheels. Constructed of heavy-duty, industrial-strength twill and waxed to prevent abrasion and wick water, the bag protects your valuables, even when exposed to the elements. All-terrain wheels come in handy in snow or gravel. Durable bridle leather handles, straps and accents, plus solid brass hardware, add a refined touch.

The duffle holds up to 135 liters, making it one of the roomiest on the market that you can fly with.

Filson Extra Large Rugged Twill rolling duffle, $725

American Tourister Disney hardside carry-on

American Tourister

Kids determined to carry their own luggage might like the Disney-themed collection from American Tourister. Available in a variety of sizes and themes, including Disney Princess, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Frozen, the 4.8-star-rated bag rolls on side-mounted skate wheels and has dual handles for maneuverability. Available in 16- and 18-inch sizes.

American Tourister Disney hardside carry-on, $55

