The best travel carriers for pets in 2022

Jenny Elia Pfeiffer/Getty Images

Taking your furry friend on a trip? A pet carrier, like one of these highly rated and reviewed options below, makes traveling with your dog or cat a little more enjoyable for the both of you.

The first thing you should know about traveling with your pet is that different airlines have different rules. Some carriers will charge you extra to bring your pet. Some airlines will limit the total number of pets on a flight, while other airlines don't allow pets to fly at all, even in a carrier marketed as "airline approved." So when shopping for airline-approved pet carriers, it pays to check your carrier's website first for restrictions.

Most soft-sided travel carriers fit comfortably underneath the seat in front of you, so your pet stays close to you during the flight. Common features include mesh sides or windows for breathability, removable pads for comfort, straps to attach the carrier to a seat belt or your luggage and pockets to stash essentials.

If your pet can only fly in the cargo space underneath the plane, look for hard-sided pet carriers to offer the most protection during the flight.

We rounded up a few great pet carriers to transport your precious cargo on your next trip.

Away The Pet Carrier

Away

The Pet Carrier, available in black or bluish nylon, transports canine or feline friends in sleek style. It features sherpa bedding to feel like an at-home pet bed, and is lined with water-resistant material (in case of accidents).

Latch it into a car seat belt or secure it via a sleeve to your Away luggage when you're on the move.

Away The Pet Carrier, $225

Wild One travel carrier

Wild One

Wild One, a brand focused solely on furry friends, has constructed a streamlined and reasonably priced travel carrier that doubles as an on-the-go pet bed. Mesh walls offer breathability during travel, while the shoulder strap detaches and becomes a travel leash. The interior cushion also folds down completely, so the carrier doubles as a pet bed.

This carrier is airline compliant and is recommended for use with dogs up to 16 pounds.

Wild One travel carrier, $125

PetAmi pet backpack



PetAmi

Those who prefer transporting their pets backpack style should invest in this highly rated pet backpack from PetAmi. Designed for small to medium pets, the carrier offers two-sided access, breathable mesh windows, pockets for your personal items and a safety strap to secure your pet during transport. Available in 12 colors.

PetAmi pet backpack, $40

Petmate Sky Kennel

Petmate

Unfortunately, not all pets can fly in the main cabin of an airplane. Designed for cargo transport with ventilation on all sides, this pet kennel, available in six sizes ranging from 21 to 48 inches, protects animals and keeps them safe. It meets most airline cargo specifications for easy and safe travel. All sizes include clip-on bowls and ID stickers, while the 21- and 28-inch versions offer a handle for carrying. Make sure to get the right size kennel for your pet, generally a crate allowing for space to stand, turn around, sit erect or lie down.

Prices vary by size, starting at $60. Most sizes are currently on sale with free Prime shipping.

Petmate Sky Kennel (21 inch), $60 (reduced from $102)

Sherpa pet carrier

Petco

This softside bag features a spring wire frame, allowing you to push down the rear several inches to fit it comfortably under the seat in front of you. Pets can enter through the top or side, allowing them to comfortably pop their heads out during travel. Inside, your pet lounges on a faux lambskin pad that's removable and machine washable. Other great features include removable straps, seat belt and luggage strap. Available in two sizes.

Sherpa pet carrier, $41 (reduced from $77)

Petsfit rolling breathable pet carrier

Petsfit

Most over-the-shoulder pet carriers work great for animals on the lighter side. But anyone with a heavier pet (up to 30 pounds) should consider a rolling style. This convertible option offers four breathable sides, plus a mesh window on top for pet access. Pull your pet through the airport with the convenient retractable handle.

Petsfit rolling breathable pet carrier, $125

