Just like a new piece of carry-on luggage, a reliable checked bag can upgrade your travel experience. We scoured the top suitcase retailers online to find the best check-in luggage you can buy in 2023, including some stunning investment pieces and majorly marked down suitcases.

The best checked luggage in 2023

Below are top-rated checked-bag options as based on user reviews and CBS Essentials testing. The luggage pieces come in a variety of siding styles, including traditional fabric, hard polycarbonate and aluminum. All of the featured bags boast telescopic handles, pockets and TSA-compliant locks.

Best of all, we found checked luggage at just about every price point, from less than $100 to more than $1,000, as made by trendy and time-tested luggage brands alike. (Think Samsonite, Rimowa and Away: All are CBS Essential readers' favorites.) Also, check out our picks for the best luggage in 2023.

Rimowa Classic Check-In

Rimowa

While Rimowa's Classic aluminum collection costs more than most of the competition, consider the line's timeless, grooved suitcases an investment for the long haul. Features include TSA-approved locks, a height-adjustable flex divider (to organize your smaller items) and a telescopic handle. The larger bag, noted as the "L" bag on the Rimowa site, measures a little more than 30 inches, while the slightly smaller medium, or "M," bag measures 27.6 inches.

Rimowa Classic Check-In M, $1,700

Rimowa Classic Check-In L, $1,825

Rimowa Essential Lite

Rimowa

The polycarbonate Rimowa Essential Lite looks similar to the brand's ultra-durable aluminum version, and boasts many of the same features. Compared to the bags of the Classic line, the sleek-looking suitcase weighs 5 pounds less, and costs half the price.

Rimowa Essential Lite Check in L, $875

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage

Samsonite

The polycarbonate Omni, a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite, offers high quality for $150. Features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels, an interior mesh divider and cross straps.

The Omni comes in two checked-bag sizes: a 24-inch suitcase; and, a larger, 28-inch version (which may fall into the oversized luggage category). Prices vary based on size and color.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 24" checked (white), $129 (reduced from $200)

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 28" checked (silver), $220 (reduced from $250)

Royce & Rocket The Castle

Briggs & Riley

Anyone who struggles to stay organized while living out of a suitcase will appreciate the clever built-in shelving of this piece of checked luggage from Royce & Rocket. Neatly stack your clothing on the two tier shelves that fold down when the suitcase opens and stash your jewelry in the hidden zipper pocket. Available in burgundy, silver and black exterior colors with the option of a pink or tobacco interior.

Royce & Rocket The Castle 31-inch checked luggage, $595

Travelpro Platinum Elite

Travelpro

Available in two checked sizes, 25 inches and 29 inches, the Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner is constructed out of stain-resistant fabric, and features stylish leather accents. The bag sports an internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products, a fold-out suiter and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries.

Need more room? The suitcase also boasts a tapered expansion, offering an extra two inches when needed. Prices vary by color.

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner 25" (shadow black), $365 (reduced from $430)

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner 29" (black), $399 (reduced from $470)

Away

Away

Away's hard-sided, polycarbonate bags offer great protection for all your belongings. The suitcases boast 360-degree spinner wheels, and a removable, washable liner. They're available in two models: "The Medium" (26 inches); and, "The Large" (29 inches).

Need more room for all your summer souvenirs? Away offers expandable, so-called "Flex" versions, which offer nearly 2 more inches of space.

Away The Medium, $345

Away The Large, $375

Monos

Monos

Available in a variety of colors, Monos suitcases offer lots of pockets and zippered compartments. Choose from two check-in sizes -- a 26.5-inch and a 30-inch.

Like Away, Monos offers a 100-day trial period, and a lifetime warranty.

Monos Check-In large, $355 (reduced from $394)

Delsey Paris Chatelet

Delsey

With faux leather accents and rounded edges, the Delsey Paris Chatelet makes the perfect international travel companion. The lightweight polycarbonate suitcases offer durability and several great features, including multidirectional double spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed, TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets.

Delsey Paris Chatelet 28" (white), $255 (reduced from $420)

Victorinox Spectra 3.0 trunk

Victorinox

The extra-large, 29.9-inch Victorinox Spectra 3.0 trunk boasts 99 liters of space. It includes two integrated compressible packing cubes, roomy mesh pockets and X-shaped straps to secure belongings. The Spectra is a sustainable luggage choice -- it's made from a high-performance, recycled polycarbonate sourced from plastic bottles.

Victorinox Spectra 3.0 trunk, $700

Paravel Aviator Grand

Paravel

It's all in the details with the carbon-neutral Paravel Aviator Grand. The 28-inch polycarbonate shell suitcase with vegan-leather-wrapped side handles and trim is made with recycled materials inside and out. It's perfect for packing 8 to 10 days worth of clothes -- plus, four pairs of shoes!

To complete your Instagram-ready luxe travel aesthetic, order a monogrammed cabana tote, or a cabana bundle (featuring a monogrammed luggage tag, card case and passport case).

Paravel Aviator Grand, $475

Orvis Trekkage LT Adventure

Orvis

Outdoorsy people should check out the latest luggage release from Orvis, the Trekkage LT Adventure. With a polycarbonate back case and water-repellent nylon front, protect up to 80 liters of apparel and gear while traveling and once you arrive at your final destination. Weighs 9.9 pounds when empty.

Orvis Trekkage LT Adventure, $399

What are the size limitations for checked luggage?

A standard check-in bag, as most major airlines categorize it, is a bag that comes in under 62 linear inches (in combined length, width and height) and weighs 50 pounds or less. A bag larger than this can usually still be checked -- so long as you're willing to pay an additional fee for it.

Most luggage companies offer check-in luggage in at least two sizes: a medium version that falls into the under-62-inch category; and, a larger option for those who need extra packing space (and don't mind paying for it). Note: Luggage size limits and fees vary by airline and ticket class, so be sure to do your homework in advance.

