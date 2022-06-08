The best carry-on luggage in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you travel for work or play, a great carry-on bag can be a game changer. We found the best and top-rated carry-on luggage you can buy in 2022 -- some of which is on sale now ahead of summer travel season.

Why invest in a new piece of carry-on luggage? For one, a carry-on bag may help save you money, since many airlines now charge fees for checked bags. And unlike checked luggage, carry-on bags also stay with you for the whole trip. They're a good place to stow medicine, a change of clothing and other travel essentials.

Some people prefer spinners over duffle bags, while others favor hard-shell polycarbonate or aluminum suitcases to softer luggage made of fabric. You might want to splurge on a suitcase with a built-in USB port, for charging your phone on the go. More carry-on features include telescopic handles, TSA-compliant locks and padded areas for electronics.

The main thing to keep in mind? Size. While carry-on luggage may vary in dimensions and shape, make sure to select a bag that is no larger than 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches, including handle and wheels. That's the standard carry-on size for most domestic airlines.

We selected 12 great carry-on bags that fit in the overhead bin or under your seat -- all functional, aesthetically pleasing and complete with great features.

Bellroy Weekender

Bellroy

The surprisingly roomy Bellroy Weekender shoulder bag offers lots of compartments for everything: a front zipper pocket for toiletries, a padded laptop sleeve, internal pockets for water bottles or shoes and even a side zipper pocket for travel documents or magazines. Carry it however you please, either with the leather handle straps or detachable shoulder strap.

Bellroy Weekender, $249

Rimowa original Cabin carry-on

Rimowa

Want to travel like James Bond? Then you'll need his luggage. The sleek aluminum Rimowa Cabin carry-on suitcase features include 360-degree multiwheel spinners, TSA-approved locks and a telescopic handle that easily glides up and down.

Rimowa original cabin carry-on, $1,200

Away

Away

The Carry-On and The Bigger Carry-On from Away both feature a removable, TSA-approved USB charger. The lightweight polycarbonate bags also feature 360-degree spinner wheels, water-resistant garment bags and two interior compartments -- one designed for shoes and toiletries and the other clothes. If you don't like it, return it within 100 days for a full refund.

Away The Bigger Carry-On, $295 and up

Victorinox Frequent Flyer carry-on

Victorinox

Made of a high-performance recycled polycarbonate sourced from plastic bottles, the Victorinox Frequent Flyer offers a lockable section to better secure your most important belongings.

Victorinox Frequent Flyer Plus carry-on, $520

Paravel

Paravel

Carbon-neutral, sustainable luggage brand Paravel offers some stylish luggage options. The Paravel Aviator is geared with frictionless, carbon-steel-bearing wheels with 360-degree movement and a telescopic handle for walking (or running) through the airport. Each bag is made from recycled materials and comes with vegan-leather-wrapped side handles and trim.

Paravel Aviator, from $275

Travelpro Platinum Elite

Travelpro

Not into polycarbonate luggage? Available in three carry-on sizes, the Travelpro Platinum Elite, constructed from stain-resistant fabric with stylish leather accents, offers a great value. Features include an easy expansion zipper option that provides up to 2 inches of extra packing space, an internal tie-down system and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries.

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner, from $280

Monos Carry-On Plus

Monos

Available in a bunch of great colors, Monos' polycarbonate luggage offer handy features like an effortless telescopic handle, lots of pockets and compartments with zippers and an easy-to-use lock. Like Away, Monos also boasts a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty. Choose from six carry-on options, including two aluminum and polycarbonate hybrids.

Monos Carry-On Plus, $245 (reduced from $288)

Roam The Carry-On

Roam

Ever dream of designing your own luggage? Roam, a new direct-to-consumer brand, allows you to customize your suitcase choosing everything from the color of each panel to the zippers. Roam sells two carry-on sizes, both available in expandable versions as well. (Not feeling creative? You can also choose from pre-designed bags, too.)

Roam Carry-On, $550

Samsonite Omni

Samsonite

A popular option on Amazon, the polycarbonate Samsonite Omni carry-on offers a ton of value. Features include TSA-approved side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels, and an interior mesh divider with cross straps.

Samsonite Omni 20" carry-on, $127 (reduced from $160)

Delsey Paris Chatelet

Delsey

With faux leather accents and rounded edges, the Delsey Paris Chatelet, a lightweight polycarbonate carry-on, offers plenty of space for your belongings. Enjoy multidirectional double spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, a USB port for charging electronics and a TSA-approved recessed lock. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, plus mesh-zippered pockets.

Delsey Paris Chatelet, $181 (reduced from $300)

Kensie Alma spinner

Amazon

Perfect for young travelers, this wallet-friendly (but glitzy!) 20-inch carry-on from Kensie offers spinner wheels and a TSA-approved lock system. Currently, get the stylish rose gold travel bag for almost $30 off.

Kensie woman's Alma spinner luggage, $54 (reduced from $82)

Filson small rugged twill Pullman suitcase

Filson

Designed to fit under the seat of a Pullman railroad car, this vintage-inspired carry-on from Filson features an interior roomy enough for a pair of boots and a few outfits and interior elastic straps to keep everything in place. The bag, with a rugged, water-resistant twill exterior, has bridle leather straps and accents.

Filson small rugged twill Pullman suitcase, $450

