All the ways you can make free money at Amazon right now
Everyone could use a little extra cash -- especially ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023. If you're planning on making a few Prime Day purchases during the major deals event, then these Amazon free money deals are your new best friend.
Right now, you can score $15 in Amazon credits, with no purchase required. And that's not all -- you can score another $12 credit when you reload an Amazon gift card with $100 or more. Then, you can swing back to Amazon to claim another $5 in free money from July 3-10. That's a total of $32 in free money to spend on Amazon Prime Day 2023. Ready to make some cash? Keep reading to discover all the ways you can make free money at Amazon right now and shop the best early Prime Day 2023 deals on the internet.
The best free money deals on Amazon in 2023
Every year, Amazon gives away free money for Amazon Prime Day. And Prime Day 2023 is no exception. We've rounded up all the free money deals you can take advantage of now, plus a free money deal that starts July 3.
What are you waiting for? Read on and collect your free money at Amazon.
Upload a photo to Amazon Photos and get $15 in credits
Here's one of our favorite free money deals, because absolutely no purchase is required to get it. Simply download the Amazon Photos app and upload your first photo. Amazon will give you a $15 credit in your account to spend on Prime Day (or whenever you want).
It really is that simple. This deal runs now through July 7, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PDT (July 8 at 2:59 a.m. EDT).
Upload your first photo to Amazon Photos, get $15 free
Reload $100 on a gift card, get $12 free
Once you've downloaded Amazon Photos and scored your free $15 Amazon credit, why not earn yet another $12 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $12 credited to the card for free.
Note that this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $12 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.
Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $12 for free
Spend $50 on gift cards, get $5 free (deal starts July 3)
Amazon's best gift card deal will soon be back. From July 3-10, first-time gift card customers can get a $5 promotional credit when they spend $50 or more on gift cards in a single order. The credit will appear in your account two days after purchase.
Note that you'll need to redeem your credit by August 25, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. PDT.
Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $5 credit
The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening on July 11-12, but there's no need to wait to score an amazing deal at Amazon now. Check out these early Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for your home and family.
- When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
- Amazon Prime Day 2023: What we know so far
- Amazon is giving away $32 in free money for Prime Day 2023: How to get yours
Amazon Prime Day tech deals
- Best early Prime Day deals on Amazon tech: Amazon Fire TV, Ring, Kindle and more
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Kindle e-readers
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple tech
- Best early Amazon Prime Day deals on headphones: Apple AirPods, Beats, Bose, more
- The best TV deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
- The best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Sony headphones and speakers
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Bose headphones, speakers and soundbars
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Beats headphones
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 streaming deals: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and more
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 on Cricut craft machines and tools
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on massage guns for summer workout recovery
Amazon Prime Day home deals
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on robot vacuums
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on small kitchen appliances
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on air fryers
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on coffee makers
- Best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Keurig coffee brewers and accessories
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Instant Pot deals
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on refrigerators
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on washers and dryers
- Best early Amazon Prime Day furniture deals
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on patio furniture and outdoor accessories
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 bedding deals you can shop right now
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 mattress deals
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on luggage and travel essentials
- Early Amazon Prime Day deal: There's a massive sale on Dewalt tools at Amazon now
- Amazon has some of the best deals on Ryobi tools ahead of Prime Day 2023
for more features.