Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on small kitchen appliances

You don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day 2023 to find kitchen gadgets on sale. You can upgrade your kitchen today without blowing your budget. Amazon already has tons of deals on must-have small kitchen appliances that will help you refresh your kitchen this summer.

The experts at CBS Essentials have searched Amazon for the best deals on must-have small kitchen appliances that you can shop right now, including sales on stand mixers, Instant Pots, air fryers, coffee makers and more. We found a wide variety of customer-loved items with a four-star rating or higher and tons of positive reviews.

Top products in this article:

A top-rated Instant Pot on sale: Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart), $180 (reduced from $199)

A customer-loved air fryer: Philips Essential air fryer (4.3 quart), $150 (reduced from $180)

An automatic espresso machine for $200 off: Philips 2200 Series fully automatic espresso machine, $449 (reduced from $649)

The best small kitchen appliance deals at Amazon



Right now, Amazon is offering deals on just about everything for your kitchen. Shop deals on Instant Pots, Keurig coffee makers, toaster ovens and more.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart): $180



Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp has the same functions as the Instant Pot Duo, but with the added ability to air fry. The 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp works as all of these: air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker, baker, broiler, roaster, steamer, sauté pan, proofer, sous-vide cooker and food warmer.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp comes with a multi-level air-fryer basket.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart), $180 (reduced from $199)

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker with carafe brewing: $99

Walmart

Make a cup of coffee for yourself, or make a whole bunch of coffee for the house. This K-Duo coffee maker lets you brew both. The carafe can brew up to 12 cups of coffee.

Want to wake up to the smell of coffee? You can even program the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker to automatically brew a carafe up to 24 hours in advance.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, $99 (reduced from $190)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $90



Amazon

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5-inches wide, 12.1-inches tall and 11.3-inches deep.

It's available in green, gray, red, oasis and black.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $90 (reduced from $100)

Philips Essential air fryer (4.3 quart): $150

Here's a good air fryer for people with smaller kitchens. This updated and compact version of the original Philips air fryer can grill, roast, bake, reheat and air fry. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. Measures 4.1 liters (more than 4.3 quarts).

Philips Essential air fryer (4.3 quart), $150 (reduced from $180)

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer: $120

Amazon

One of the brand's highest-rated models, this family-friendly, 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer offers a five-quart pot that holds up to a four-pound chicken or two pounds of french fries.

The Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 can pressure cook, air-fry crisp, sear, sauté, steam, slow cook, make yogurt, bake, roast, broil and keep food warm.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer, $120 (reduced from $140)

Wirsh espresso machine: $126



Amazon

If you're trying to save some money by making your lattes at home, you won't want to miss this deal on the Wirsh espresso machine.

This 15-bar espresso maker helps you brew like a barista at home, with the ability to make a single or double shot, easy temperature control and a milk frothing wand.

Wirsh espresso machine, $116 with coupon (reduced from $200)

Ninja Mega kitchen system: $160

Ninja via Amazon

This kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to two pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

It's currently 20% off at Amazon.

Ninja Mega kitchen system, $160 (reduced from $200)

Aucma stand mixer: $120



Aucuma via Amazon

We found a stand mixer for under $150. This wallet-friendly stand mixer can hold 6.5 quarts. It features six speeds and a pulse function. The Aucma stand mixer comes with three mixing accessories: whisk, dough hook, mixing beater.

This kitchen gadget is available in 10 colors.

"Move over KitchenAid!" commented an Amazon customer who purchased the Aucma device. "This mixer is awesome! I have made everything from whipped cream to bread dough and it works superbly! Motor is powerful and doesn't lag at all, even with the stiffest dough that I throw at it. I even have a recipe where I knead a dough on medium-high speed for 15 mins, and it does not lag nor does it overheat."

Aucma stand mixer, $120 (reduced from $157)

NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer: $120

An efficient, three-speed juicer with dual chutes for narrow or wide fruits and veggies, the NutriBullet trumps the competition in terms of extras. Equipped with a 27-ounce sealing juice pitcher, two glass to-go jugs and freezer trays, the NutriBullet Juicer Pro boasts everything needed to juice, store and drink your beverages.

NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer, $150 (reduced from $160)

Proctor Silex 2-slice toaster with extra-wide slots: $22

Amazon

Bagel lovers, rejoice! This Proctor Silex toaster was made with extra-wide slots to effortlessly toast bagels and thicker breads. Choose from seven settings to toast your bread to your preferred level.

Proctor Silex 2-slice toaster with extra-wide slots, $22 (reduced from $27)

SodaStream E-Terra sparkling water maker bundle: $128

Amazon

The SodaStream E-Terra turns standard water into sparkling water in seconds with just one touch. SodaStream machines eliminate the need for plastic bottles or cans by allowing users to create fresh sparkling water from the comfort of their home. Making your own soda at home is a great way to make healthier summer beverages and can also be a fun activity to do with kids.

This bundle includes the SodaStream E-Terra sparkling water maker, a carbonating bottle, a CO2 cylinder and a Pepsi zero sugar mix to get you started.

SodaStream E-Terra sparkling water maker bundle, $128 (reduced from $160)

Philips 2200 Series fully automatic espresso machine: $449

Amazon

This fully-automatic Philips espresso machine features an intuitive touch display and LatteGo automatic milk frother to help you craft the perfect latte at home.

Score this premium espresso maker for 31% off now on Amazon.

Philips 2200 Series fully automatic espresso machine, $449 (reduced from $649)

