Best Black Friday 2022 air purifier deals

By Carolin Lehmann

/ Essentials

air purifier
A HEPA filter is key when shopping for an air purifier, like the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde. Dyson

Allergies are a year-round problem for many people, especially those in pet households. Thankfully, Black Friday is the perfect time to buy a new air purifier: Dyson, Amazon and Walmart are all having huge Black Friday sales, with many top-rated air purifiers on sale now.

Here are the best air purifier deals to shop this Black Friday.

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 purifying fan, $500 (regularly $670)

$500 at Dyson

Molekule Air Pro, $800 (reduced from $1,000)

$800 at Molekule

An air purifier can help relieve allergy symptoms, whether they're seasonal or perennial. Instead of entering your body, airborne particles enter the air filter, leaving you with crisp, clean air in your home. 

The key to the best air quality is finding a purifier with a True HEPA filter. These filters can "remove at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria and any airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns," according to the Environmental Protection Agency. (For comparison, standard HEPA filters remove 99% of particles as small as 2 microns.)

Below, find the best Black Friday deals on air purifiers for your home with HEPA filtration from Dyson, Molekule and more. From splurge-worthy to budget-conscious, these air purifiers offer you clean air that brings relief.

Best Black Friday deals on air purifiers

All of these top-rated home appliances are on sale now, even ahead of Thanksgiving 2022. 

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 purifying fan

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 purifying fan
Dyson

This Dyson air purifier and fan goes above and beyond most, even destroying formaldehyde that your furniture may be releasing into the air. It also has a carbon filter that removes gases and odors. This True HEPA air purifier diagnoses your room's air quality for you as it works and reports back as it cleans. It also doubles as a powerful oscillating fan.

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 purifying fan, $500 (regularly $670)

$500 at Dyson

Molekule Air Pro: $800

Molekule Air Pro
Molekule

Molekule air purifiers were developed over 25 years by research scientists to "break down pollutants at a molecular level, including viruses, bacteria, mold, ozone, allergens, and chemicals." This air purifier for large rooms (up to 1,000 square feet) claims to detect and destroy pollutants 1,000 times smaller than the standard filters must meet to qualify as HEPA.

Molekule Air Pro, $800 (reduced from $1,000)

$800 at Molekule

Find this air purifier in a smaller Air Mini+ version as well. Bundle deals are also available, if you're looking for a whole-home air purifying solution.

Molekule Air Mini+, $400 (reduced from $500)

$400 at Molekule

Samsung Bespoke Cube air purifier: $350

samsung-bespoke-air-purifier.jpg
Samsung

Get a 4.1-star-rated Samsung air purifier for half price at Amazon and Samsung for Black Friday. The whisper-quiet Samsung Bespoke Cube air purifier features enhanced HEPA filtration, a pet mode to reduce hair and odor, plus five-way suction that pulls in air from all corners of the room.

Recommended for rooms up to 350 square feet.

Samsung Bespoke Cube air purifier, $350 (reduced from $700)

$350 at Samsung
$350 at Amazon

Germguardian air purifier with 360-degree True HEPA filter

Germguardian Air Purifier with 360 Degree True HEPA Filter
Walmart

This air purifier for small rooms has four speeds. It has a charcoal filter that helps reduce odors, and claims to circulate air more than four times per hour in rooms up to 105 square feet, with a timer of up to eight hours.

Germguardian air purifier with 360-degree True HEPA filter, $90 (regularly $100)

$90 at Walmart

Pure Enrichment PureZone medium-large room air purifier

Pure Enrichment PureZone Medium-Large Room Air Purifier
Amazon

This three-stage air purifier has a pre-filter and activated carbon filter, True HEPA filter and UV-C light. It has three fan speeds and three timer settings. Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout at Amazon for the best deal.

Pure Enrichment PureZone medium-large room air purifier, $90 after coupon (reduced from $130)

$90 at Amazon

Levoit air purifier with True HEPA filter

Levoit Air Purifier with True Hepa Filter
Walmart

This air purifier has a three-stage filtration system with a pre-filter, a True HEPA filter and a high-efficiency activated carbon filter. It offers three speed settings and claims to circulate the air in a room more than four times per hour.

Levoit air purifier with True HEPA filter, $76 (reduced from $90)

check stock now

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan 

Dyson Pure Cool air purifier
Dyson

The Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan might not destroy formaldehyde like the Pure Cool, but it has most of the other features at a much lower price point. The Pure Cool can pull in airborne particles at a distance and improve any room's air quality. Say goodbye to dust, pet dander, and other allergens that linger in indoor air.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01, $300 (reduced from $400)

$300 at Best Buy

Best Black Friday deals on vacuums

Air purifiers are only part of your home's clean air solution. These top-rated vacuums keep your floors clear of dust, pet hair and other allergens. And they're all on sale for Black Friday.

Dyson Omni-Glide cordless vacuum: $399

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Save on Dyson's slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for hard floors. Designed to be ideal for multi-directional, hard floor cleaning, this vacuum features a slim, in-line design and and an omnidirectional soft roller cleaner head.  

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum, $399 (reduced from $450)

$399 at Walmart

Dyson Ball Animal 2: $391

dyson-ball-animal-2.jpg
Dyson

Dyson touts the Dyson Ball Animal 2 as one of the most powerful vacuum cleaners on the market. Engineered for cleaning all types of floors including carpets, wood, vinyl and tile, it serves as a great upright option for homes with pets. There's a tangle-free turbine tool designed specifically for hair and fur, and a counter-rotating brush that penetrates carpet fibers, capturing dust, animal hair and ground-in dirt... without that pesky brush bar that tends to get tangled with pet hairs. It comes with a few tools, including one for use on stairs. 

Dyson Ball Animal 2, $391 (reduced from $500)

$391 at Amazon

Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner: $400

Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Walmart

This vacuum is great for households with pets -- and humans with long hair. Its "de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar." It also has a hair screw tool with a conical brush bar that's great for cleaning upholstery and pet beds. Its whole-machine filtration captures pet allergens and fine dust. And if that isn't enough it also transforms into a handheld vacuum.

Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner, $400 (reduced from $550)

$400 at Walmart

Dyson Outsize Total Clean cordless vacuum: $800

Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum
Best Buy

This splurge-worthy XL cordless vacuum can clean the whole house with a bigger bin, cleaner head and more. And in this Best Buy exclusive, you also get two bonus tools: a low-reach adaptor and a light pipe crevice tool.

Dyson Outsize Total Clean cordless vacuum, $800 (reduced from $900)

$800 at Best Buy

Casdon Dyson ball replica toy: $25

dyson-kids.jpg
Amazon

Help make chores fun. Parents who want to teach children cleaning skills at a young age should consider this 4.3-star-rated Dyson replica vacuum toy on Amazon. It not only looks the part, but also actually works -- this toy suctions up small pieces of paper and deposits them into a removable tray. (It requires four C batteries.)

Casdon Dyson ball replica toy, $25 (reduced from $40)

$25 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i1+: $288

irobot-roomba.jpg
iRobot via Walmart

This smart robot vacuum uses floor-tracking sensors to clean in neat rows. The home gadget's multi-surface rubber brushes auto-adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. This robot vac also empties on its own. The iRobot Roomba i1+ comes with an iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. 

Connect your iRobot Roomba to Wi-Fi to control it remotely via the iRobot app. 

"I absolutely love my iRobot," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "This is literally life changing. I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum everyday to keep up with all my dogs hair on the floor. Now I just run my iRobot everyday and it saves me so much time and energy."

The robot vac is $242 off during Walmart's Black Friday sale.

iRobot Roomba i1+, $288 (regularly $530)

$288 at Walmart

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro: $119

eufy-robovac.png
Walmart

This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant. 

This slim robot vacuum's powerful 200 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $119 (regularly $300)

$119 at Walmart

Bissell CrossWave Pet vacuum: $199

bissell-crosswave-pet.png
Walmart

Looking for a more traditional Bissell upright vacuum, one that's ideal for trapping pet dander and other allergens? Walmart is currently offering a great deal on this multi-surface wet dry vac. The Bissell CrossWave Pet features a tangle-free pet brush roll and a pet hair strainer that keeps all that shed fur from clogging up your machine.

Bissell CrossWave Pet wet dry vacuum, $199 (reduced from $299)

$199 at Walmart

LG A9 CordZero stick vacuum: $470

lg-a9-cordzero-stick-vacuum.jpg
LG via Amazon

This 4.4-star-rated LG stick vacuum features a five-step filtration system designed to lift dust and pet hair from carpets and hard floors. A lever compresses the dirt and dust you've already collected, giving you more room to collect debris before you empty the vacuum.

The LG A9 CordZero comes with two batteries, so you can clean and recharge at the same time.

LG A9 CordZero stick vacuum: $470 (reduced from $600)

$470 at Amazon

