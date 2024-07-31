Keep bugs at bay with the best mosquito repellants in 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer is just about here, and although we can't wait to spend our days under the sun and by the beach, we are dreading dealing with all the mosquitos. Mosquitos are relentless -- it doesn't take long for them to invade your space and turn a nice day outside into a very uncomfortable one.

To ensure that you get the most out of summer this year, we rounded up the best mosquito repellents on the market for your patio as well as yourself. These products, which come in various forms, ranging from sprays to diffusers, work to keep those pesky mosquitoes at bay. Save yourself the frustration and discomfort and get one of the top mosquito repellents from regarded repellent brands including Off!, Repel and more.

Best mosquito repellents of 2024:

Don't let mosquitos chase you indoors this summer -- these reviewer-loved mosquito repellants will help keep the nasty biting bugs at bay. (Want more high-tech, poison-free options? Check out our article on the best mosquito repellent tech for summer.)

Best mosquito repellent spray: Off! Outdoor Fogger

This repellent spray is an affordable and effective way to keep mosquitos away from your property this summer. Off! Outdoor Fogger is meant for spot treatments on parts of your home and should be sprayed on areas such as balconies, porches, sheds, fences and more.

This Off! product's effects last for six hours, which gives you plenty of time to hang outside and soak up the sun without getting bitten endlessly. Make sure to read the instructions carefully regarding application, and don't spray this near heat sources, such as barbecues or fire pits.

The Off! Outdoor Fogger has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I have a really large yard. My son sprayed the perimeter of the yard an hour before our guest arrived, and it lasted the entire time of our event (4 hours). Even days after our party we didn't have any issues with bugs while hanging out on our deck. Great buy!"

Best mosquito repellent for the body: Repel Sportsmen Max insect repellent

DEET is considered one of the most effective ingredients for repelling mosquitos, and this body spray has a lot of it (40% to be exact). The Repel Sportsmen Max insect repellent not only repels mosquitos, but it also tackles ticks, gnats, fleas, sand flies, deer flies and more. The brand developed the formula to resist perspiration, so hikers and anyone else involved in outdoor activities don't need to worry about sweating away their protection.

DEET is strong, so do everything to avoid getting this in your eyes as well as around your nose and mouth. The brand advises you to spray this outside, about six to eight inches away from your skin and clothes. We recommend wearing eye protection and even a face mask while you do this too.

The Repel Sportsmen Max insect repellent has a 4.7-star rating. One reviewer wrote, "It works. Bugs love me for some unfortunate reason. When I go for a walk with others without repellent, I'll get several bites and the others get one at most. With the repellent, I'm no longer an involuntary blood donor; it works."

Best mosquito-repellent light: Thermacell 15-foot Zone mosquito-repellent lantern

An alternative to body sprays, the Thermacell mosquito-repellent lantern emits a repellent liquid that provides up to 15 feet of mosquito-free coverage for you or your family and guests.

The cartridge, which contains the repellent liquid, lasts up to 12 hours, while the repellent mats last up to four. When it's time to replace the mats, the light will turn a different color to alert you.

The Thermacell 15-foot Zone mosquito repellent lantern has a 4.4-star rating on Target. One reviewer wrote, "I bought the two-pack about 4 years ago and they both still work flawlessly. Those nasty Mosquitoes flee the area after a minute and then all is peaceful and bite-free."

Best mosquito repellent diffuser: Cutter Eclipse Zone mosquito repellent device

This electric mosquito repellent is convenient to use, as it's cordless and charges via USB. When in use, the repellent device creates what the brand calls a "zone of protection" up to 10 feet. You don't need to be close enough to smell the diffuser liquid to benefit from its protection (a common complaint with people who use other mosquito repellents).

One diffuser refill lasts about 40 hours (about 20 uses per refill) while the diffuser lasts for 5.5 hours on a single charge. It then takes about five hours to charge up again.

One reviewer wrote, "I was skeptical of this product. The mosquitoes are killers and I was getting bit just about immediately when I sat outside. I thought I'd give this a try. I turned it on..gave it a few minutes and no mosquitoes!! The refills are pricey. But, I'm willing to pay to not scratch myself until I bleed! I give this 5 stars!!"

Best natural mosquito repellent: Murphy's Naturals mosquito repellent candle

If you'd prefer to stay away from DEET and similar chemicals used to repel mosquitos, try this natural alternative from Murphy's Naturals. The candle is made entirely with essential oils, including citronella, which has long been used as a natural mosquito repellent. The candle burns for 30 hours, and in addition to helping with mosquitos, will add a nice level of ambiance to your outdoor patio set up.

The Murphy's Naturals mosquito repellent candle has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I have a little patio area outside in Minnesota that I wanted to enjoy in the evenings, but the mosquitos were SO bad. I bought these candles not expecting much, but I am so happy with them! I lit both of them, and they worked really well for my small space. On the one night I didn't light them, I noticed the bugs!

These lasted most of the summer. I'll definitely buy another set for next year! The smell is pretty good. A little strong, but I'm fine with that if it means the bugs are gone :)."