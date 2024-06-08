From the archives: Bill Anders, Apollo 8 and the "Earthrise" photo Astronaut Williams Anders died Friday, June 7, 2024, at the age of 90. In this "CBS Sunday Morning" story originally broadcast December 23, 2018, Anders and his fellow crewmates from Apollo 8, James Lovell and Frank Borman, talked with Lee Cowan about becoming the first humans to circle the moon, and of the photograph they brought back: the first image of the Earth above the lunar surface. Dubbed "Earthrise," it showed humanity the beauty and fragility of our home planet, and helped invigorate the environmental movement.