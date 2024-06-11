Watch CBS News
Migrant boat sinks off Yemen coast, killing at least 39 people, U.N. immigration agency says

A boat carrying 260 migrants sank off Yemen's coast on Monday, killing at least 39 people and leaving 150 others missing, the United Nations' international migration agency said Tuesday.

The International Organisation for Migration said in a message posted on social media that 71 people had survived the sinking. No further details were immediately available, but the IOM said it would provide more information on the incident.

This developing story will be updated.

A July 2019 file photo shows Ethiopian migrants walking on the shores of Ras al-Ara, Lahj, Yemen, after disembarking from a boat. A boat carrying migrants sank off Yemen's coast on June 10, 2024, according to the U.N. immigration agency, killing at least 39 people and leaving dozens more missing. Nariman El-Mofty/AP


