Mike Stewart/CBS Detroit

Walter Murphy is an Emmy-nominated journalist known for his relentless dedication as a watchdog for the public.

During Walter's 5 1/2 years in Memphis, he uncovered numerous stories that garnered national attention and led to significant legislative changes. His deep commitment to uncovering the truth and holding power to account has made him a trusted voice in the field.

Beyond his investigative work, Walter is passionate about telling the stories of everyday people and giving a platform to voices who may otherwise go unheard.

Walter is excited to continue that work in Detroit and would be proud to tell your story. He can be reached at 313-654-3513 or Walter.Murphy@cbs.com.