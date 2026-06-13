1 dead, 2 hospitalized after car fire and crash in Macomb Township, sheriff's office says

A 16-year-old girl is dead and two other people are injured after a car fire and crash in Macomb Township, Michigan, early Saturday.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says the two-vehicle collision happened on Fairchild Road, north of 22 Mile Road, around 1:45 a.m. A Chevrolet Malibu was disabled on the northbound side of the road when a Lincoln MKX hit it.

The Malibu spontaneously caught fire at one point during the incident, resulting in the vehicle being consumed by flames, according to the sheriff's office. The teen was trapped in the back seat of the Chevrolet during the blaze, while the driver and two other passengers escaped. Officials said she died at the scene.

The driver of the Malibu and a passenger in the Lincoln were taken to the hospital, the sheriff's office said. The severity of their injuries has yet to be disclosed.

Officials said the sheriff's office is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.