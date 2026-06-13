Man accused of vehicle theft, kidnapping roommate arrested in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

A man is facing two charges after being accused of stealing a vehicle in Green Bay, Wisconsin, kidnapping his roommate and then driving to Michigan's Upper Peninsula, where he was arrested, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers on Tuesday were contacted by the Green Bay Police Department that a suspect, later identified by officials as the man, 26, had stolen a vehicle in the city and was believed to be traveling to the area of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

The Michigan law enforcement agency said the troopers located the vehicle, broken down, on Michigan Highway 28 near Michigan Highway 221. The suspect was not in the car when it was found.

A short time later, troopers were called to Kincheloe, Michigan, for a report of an individual who ran into a Dollar General and asked the cashier to call 911 because he had been kidnapped, officials said. Responding law enforcement located the man inside a pizza restaurant in Kincheloe and took him into custody.

Investigators said the man allegedly stole the vehicle and told his roommate to get in the car. Once inside the vehicle, the man allegedly took a knife and threatened to harm his roommate unless he went with him to Michigan, according to law enforcement.

The two traveled to Chippewa County, Michigan, and hitchhiked to Kincheloe once the car broke down, officials said.

Law enforcement said the man is charged with unlawful imprisonment and receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle. A judge set his bond at $250,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 22.

According to officials, the owner of the vehicle was contacted so they could arrange to get it back.