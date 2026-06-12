Flint man dies after driving into pond outside Henry Ford Genesys Hospital

A man was pronounced dead after he was pulled from a vehicle that went into a pond Thursday evening in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan.

The victim, Jeffrey Johnson, 51, of Flint, may have had a medical emergency before the vehicle went underwater, Grand Blanc Township police said.

The rescue efforts began about 6:30 p.m. after reports that a vehicle had gone into a pond on the property of Henry Ford Genesys Hospital and that someone was still inside.

The Grand Blanc Township police and fire departments arrived on scene and learned the vehicle was in about 10 feet of water. Police said three officers, three firefighters and two bystanders in the area entered the water to help get the driver out of the vehicle.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office and Oakland County Sheriff's Office also assisted on the call.

The driver was in cardiac arrest when he was pulled out of the water, police said. Paramedics began immediate treatment and took him to the emergency department at the nearby hospital.

Despite medical efforts, Johnson was later pronounced dead.

Johnson was an employee of Teachout Security and was working at the time, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.