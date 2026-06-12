Michigan Matters: Distracted driving perils and celebrating dads and Detroit's riverfront

We're in the throes of the 100 most dangerous driving days of the year as more folks take to the road for vacations, which is why Steven Kiefer, founder of Kiefer Foundation, and Regina Carto, GM's vice president of global product safety, systems and certification, talk about the perils of distracted driving.

More than 3,000 Americans die in accidents caused by distracted drivers every year.

Steve Kiefer and Regina Carto Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Kiefer, who started the non-profit along with his family, lost his son, Mitchel, in an accident caused by distracted driving 10 years ago. Kiefer, a former GM executive, left his job and has been working to help change laws about distracted driving in states including Michigan.

Carto talks about the giant automaker and its focus on safety features inside the car--- ones that can help alert drivers to dangerous behavior or perils on the road ahead.

Kiefer, who has three other children, has been focusing on raising awareness about the issue inside high schools, where most young people learn to drive.

Ryan Sullivan Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then Ryan Sullivan, CEO of Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and father of four, talks about Father's Day, which takes place this Sunday, and how families are enjoying that holiday and others along the Motor City's enviable riverfront.

Sullivan was hired to take over the conservancy after a crisis developed when its CFO was found to have embezzled millions from the non-profit, was found guilty and is now serving time in jail.

Sullivan talked about picking up the pieces and helping to restore faith.

He also highlighted the many cool things going on along the riverfront, including the Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park, which continues to roll out new programs.

He also mentioned Shimmer on the River, its largest fundraiser held at Robert C. Valade Park on June 18, where live music, food and activities for people of all ages will be held. Dr. John Hartig and Sarah and Chip McClure will be honored for their efforts to support the riverfront.

Walkers along the Detroit riverfront Detroit Riverfront Conservancy

Sullivan also mentioned the return of its popular Reading and Rhythm on the Riverfront (R3) event held on Thursdays and Fridays in July and August, where leaders from Metro Detroit are invited to read books to children to help inspire a love of reading. The public is invited to attend, as games and other activities are held then too.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters).