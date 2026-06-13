Community unites to support families of 4 people fatally shot in Livonia

A Farmington Hills, Michigan, restaurant owner hosted a fundraiser on Saturday for the Pierce and Finch family.

"We shouldn't be here for this reason, but here we are," said Robert Mckiddie, owner of Mulligan's Pub and Grub.

Mckiddie says he was close friends with Sterling Pierce, who was one of four people fatally shot in Livonia, Michigan, on Tuesday.

Police said officers were called to the shooting at a home off of Seven Mile Road and Rensellor Street around 5:35 p.m. They found two people, 53-year-old Holly Kimball and 58-year-old Sterling Pierce, dead on the backyard patio. Two other victims, 22-year-old Tanner Pierce, the suspect's brother, and 21-year-old Nevaeh Finch, were inside a bedroom.

The suspect, identified by prosecutors as 25-year-old Gage Pierce, is the son of Sterling Pierce and Kimball and brother to Tanner Pierce. Police say he surrendered with his hands in the air when officers arrived.

Hearts of friends and family remain broken as questions remain as to why the shooting happened. Now, friends and strangers are coming together to help their family lay them to rest.

"I still don't believe it. I just want to hope it's not true," said Gavin Pierce, nephew of Sterling Pierce.

Both Gavin Pierce and Mckiddie say Kimball and Sterling Pierce spent time at the pub where the fundraiser was held.

Gavin Pierce says he was supposed to go hunting this weekend with Tanner Pierce, a young man he says had a bright future.

CBS News Detroit has learned Tanner Pierce's 23rd birthday was Friday, the same day Gage Pierce was given no bond during his preliminary hearing.

"Devastated and lost for the whole community. They really needed a place to talk. They are telling one story after another," said Mckiddie.

With permission from the family, Mckiddie hosted the fundraiser where hundreds packed in and outside of the pub. He put on the event not just to help, but to give loved ones a place to grieve and receive love and support.

Food and drink sales and a raffle took place at the fundraiser. A GoFundMe page has also been set up. All proceeds, CBS News Detroit has learned, will go towards laying the Pierce family and Nevaeh Finch to rest.