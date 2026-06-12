Tests show no "systemic toxic mold conditions" at Michgan women's prison, MDOC says

Following claims of toxic mold at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility, the Michigan Department of Corrections says testing did not show "evidence of systemic black or toxic mold conditions."

MDOC says it hired Mold Quest International, a third-party contractor, to conduct testing in 2022 and in February and March 2026. Follow-up testing was conducted in May 2026. According to the report, the air quality was "normal at nearly all locations tested, and the limited HVAC vent locations that exhibited minor growth indicators have since been resolved via staff cleaning efforts."

The report also noted that the "overall indoor air quality exposure at the facility, with respect to fungal contamination, falls within acceptable norms for facilities of this type."

"The safety and wellbeing of the people in our care is our top priority and that starts with ensuring our facilities are clean, safe, and humane. That's why we have taken several deliberate steps in recent weeks to improve conditions at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility," MDOC Director Heidi E. Washington said in a statement. "When I committed to transparency and releasing the summary of environmental findings, I meant it. At the same time, I want to be clear that we recognize this is an ongoing responsibility. We will continue to closely monitor the conditions at the facility and conduct regular cleanings."

This comes as women who were formerly incarcerated and Michigan lawmakers have been expressing concerns over conditions at the facility. A class-action lawsuit filed in 2019 alleged that the prison was "operating under a state of degradation, filth and inhumanity." It was eventually dismissed, and then an amended complaint was filed.

In the last month, three women have died. Their causes of death are currently unknown, but an investigation is ongoing.

The family of Khaira Howard, who died on May 13, claims the 28-year-old was denied proper medical care while in prison. They claim red flags started almost immediately once she was transferred to the Washtenaw County facility. Meanwhile, two women who served sentences at the prison claimed waiting to see a doctor was just one barrier to getting healthcare.

The MDOC says it has taken "meaningful actions" at the facility to improve health and safety, such as bringing in additional healthcare staff, improving communication processes, and working to hire more full-time medical staff.

Note: The video above originally aired on June 9, 2026.