Renovations for historic Baker's Keyboard Lounge in Detroit completed

A well-known jazz club in Detroit is hitting a new high note. After going dark in May for renovations, Baker's Keyboard Lounge is reopening to the public.

"No doubt, it's one of the most special clubs in the entire world," said Carolyn Patrick Wanzo, frequent customer at Baker's.

Baker's has been around since the 1930s. For decades, jazz legends and loyal fans have filled this cozy, intimate venue, seating roughly 100.

"The one thing I always remember about Baker's is, it's so intimate, you're close to the band, you're close to each other," Donny Wilson told CBS News Detroit.

For 90 years, Baker's has stayed true to form, allowing musicians to showcase their talents while introducing audiences to new sounds.

"Not just jazz, we've had other people that have been here – Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington, Nate King Cole – you name it," said owner Jackie Vaughn Whitaker.

Midwestern talent such as Anita Baker and Aretha Franklin all came through Baker's doors. But after decades of fun tunes, owner Whitaker told CBS News Detroit that it was time for a little break.

"Everybody was so sad. They didn't want to close down. But I insisted there's no way to do the things that we wanted to do and still have customers in and out," Whitaker said.

After a month of renovations, Baker's is back. Whitaker says nearly $100,000 in upgrades have transformed the space from a new patio seating area to a refreshed bar area.

Baker's will celebrate its grand reopening on Friday, but Thursday evening offered the public a first look at the newly renovated space. It is already sold out on Friday, but they are accepting reservations for Saturday.