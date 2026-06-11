Metro Detroit organizations, businesses host watch parties for 2026 World Cup

The United States is hosting the World Cup for the first time in more than 30 years, and organizations and businesses in Metro Detroit are making sure sports fans have a place to watch the competition.

Here is a list of places hosting watch parties:

Candela Detroit

Event space Candela Detroit (3564 W. Vernor Highway, Detroit) is hosting free watch parties beginning on Thursday. Doors open an hour and a half before the games, featuring food and drinks representing each country. The events include raffles, giveaways and a halftime show. For more information, visit Candela Detroit's website.

Detroit City Football Club

Detroit City FC is hosting watch party events for the USA and Mexico teams in Detroit beginning on Thursday. The events are free and open to all ages.

The Mexico matches can be viewed on June 11, 18 and 24 at Los Galanes at 3362 Bagley Street in Detroit. These watch parties are open to the public and do not require a ticket. The events start 60 minutes before kickoff.

Meanwhile, the Team USA watch parties will be on June 12 and 19 at Campus Martius Park and on June 25 at the Detroit City Fieldhouse. Tickets for USA events are available online. Guests are urged to arrive early as the events start about 90 minutes before kickoff.

DCFC will host watch parties for other teams at the City Clubhouse (3401 E. Lafayette St., Detroit). For more information on the events, visit DCFC's website.

J's Penalty Box

Sports bar J's Penalty Box will host watch parties for every game. The bar is located at 22726 Woodward Ave. in Ferndale.

The Old Shillelagh

Detroit Irish pub The Shillelagh (349 Monroe St.) will host a watch party throughout the competition, with special World Cup events for USA matches, big rivalry games, knockout rounds, as well as the quarterfinals, semifinals and final. The bar offers wall-to-wall TVs, food, drinks and game day specials. Tickets are $17.83 and available on Eventbrite's website.

Tin Roof

Tin Roof in downtown Detroit (47 E. Adams Ave.) will host watch parties for Team USA's first round games on June 12, 19 and 25. The events feature an outdoor patio and an open-air rooftop patio, multiple TVs, food and drink specials and live music after the games. Visit Tin Roof's website for more information.