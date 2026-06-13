3 children found in non-running car in Redford Township during hot day; 2 mothers arrested

Children's Protective Services is investigating after police said three children were found in a non-running car in Redford Township, Michigan, on Thursday, when the area was under a heat advisory.

Officers responded to the Redford Plaza at the intersection of Telegraph and West Chicago roads around 5 p.m. after an individual found the children in the vehicle, which had windows partially open, with no parents around. According to police, the officers found two mothers of the youth within the plaza and arrested them.

The children were taken to the hospital to be treated for heat exposure, police said. They have since been released.

"Leaving young children in a vehicle unsupervised is never safe," the Redford Township Police Department said in a Facebook post on Friday morning. "Children are at risk of being kidnapped or wandering off. In this heat, the interior of a vehicle can reach life threatening temperatures in minutes, even with the windows cracked."

Police urge people never to leave children or pets in an unsupervised vehicle.