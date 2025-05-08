"Little Shop of Horrors" continues to sell out Denver shows
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts' "Little Shop of Horrors" has been selling out for weeks, but there are a few shows with tickets remaining.
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts' "Little Shop of Horrors" has been selling out for weeks, but there are a few shows with tickets remaining.
The Arvada Center's production of "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder" mixes old fashioned ethos with modern production elements and classic music.
Melody Munitz plays Wednesday Adams in the National Tour of the Adams Family. The shows take place on May 2, 3 and 4 at the Buell Theatre.
The Children's Diabetes Foundation is hosting its annual EPIC Diabetes Conference, which is a one-stop resource for all the latest diabetes information.
Opera Colorado presents a shortened version of Verdi's Il Trovatore, an opera about love and revenge set in the 15th-century.
The event in Denver showcased the talent and dedication of Emily Griffith Technical College’s students, with a panel of students discussing non-traditional career paths and the college’s impact on creating opportunities for women in trades.
When Chris Atwood was nearing kidney failure, his coworker stepped up to help.
About 4,000 Colorado women work in hands-on construction and extraction jobs. Emily Griffith Foundation is celebrating them.
There are several different kinds of camps that the museum offers.
Museums across Denver will offer free admission for children on Sunday, April 27, including the Denver Art Museum, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, and the Mexican Cultural Center.
BizLife Con is a two-day conference curated specifically for women over the age of 40.
Health and wellness are among the topics being talked about at this year's BizLife Con.
You can join together with others to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis and to help find a cure.
On Wednesday morning, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Seawell Ballroom was packed with people celebrating the Tennyson Center for Children.
Artistic Apparel is providing the wearable swag for the youth-focused festival this weekend.
YMCA promotes healthy lifestyles for children with community events on April 26 to encourage them to keep their bodies and minds active through the summer months.
Film fans can rejoice with the return of Film on the Rocks, the popular film series at Red Rocks. This year's installation of the event series will include popular classics for children, families, and sci-fi fans.
Colorado Ballet is performing Masterworks, three ballets that are rarely performed.
Lone Tree Arts Center is bringing Sherlock Holmes to life on stage for a traditional Victorian creeper.
In Colorado, Mother's Day isn't just about brunch and bouquets—it's also the unofficial signal that the growing season has begun. With frost risks now largely behind us, this is the ideal time to start planting vegetables, flowers, and herbs, especially along the Front Range and in lower elevation areas.
After just one day of seclusion in the Vatican, the 2025 papal conclave ended with the election of American-born Cardinal Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV. Here's what to know.
Firefighters in the foothills west of Denver rushed to a call where a propane tank had crashed into a chicken coop.
17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason said the trooper's killing of a gunman on the side of U.S. Highway 36 was clearly done in self-defense."
On the second day of the conclave at the Vatican, the cardinal electors chose Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost as the new pope, Leo XIV.
In Colorado, Mother's Day isn't just about brunch and bouquets—it's also the unofficial signal that the growing season has begun. With frost risks now largely behind us, this is the ideal time to start planting vegetables, flowers, and herbs, especially along the Front Range and in lower elevation areas.
Firefighters in the foothills west of Denver rushed to a call where a propane tank had crashed into a chicken coop.
17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason said the trooper's killing of a gunman on the side of U.S. Highway 36 was clearly done in self-defense."
Colorado residents filled a room at the Standley Lake Library in Westminster Wednesday night to question a developer who has a plan to put 40 homes at the site of the former Zerger Elementary School in Westminster's King Mill neighborhood.
There's some in Fraser calling foul on the St. Louis Landing (formerly the Victoria Village), which the city has promised will bring roughly 200 affordable homes to the rural community that's in desperate need of help with that very problem.
As Pope Leo XIV became the new pope on Thursday, Denver's Catholic community marked the occasion.
The Marion Downs Center held its annual Goberis Deaf and Hard of Hearing Track and Field Day on Wednesday, bringing together hundreds of children in classic field day events.
In 2019, Castillo lunged at a student who pulled out a gun, sacrificing his life in an effort to protect his classmates at STEM School Highlands Ranch.
In Colorado, Mother’s Day isn’t just about brunch and bouquets—it’s also the unofficial signal that the growing season has begun. With frost risks now largely behind us, this is the ideal time to start planting vegetables, flowers, and herbs, especially along the Front Range and in lower elevation areas.
Local residents filled a room at the Standley Lake Library in Westminster Wednesday night to question a developer that has a plan to put 40 homes at the site of the former Zerger Elementary in Westminster’s King Mill neighborhood.
Mikaela Shiffrin, the most decorated alpine skier in history, has joined the future Denver National Women's Soccer League team's ownership group, the club announced on Tuesday.
Head coach David Carle is continuing his commitment to the University of Denver Pioneers men's ice hockey team.
Katie Ledecky now has the top 10 performances all-time in the event, according to USA Swimming.
The Colorado Avalanche lost to the Dallas Stars 4-2 in Game 7 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday.
Sovereignty defeated a field of 18 challengers to win the 151st Kentucky Derby Saturday at Churchill Downs.
After just one day of seclusion in the Vatican, the 2025 papal conclave ended with the election of American-born Cardinal Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV. Here's what to know.
On the second day of the conclave at the Vatican, the cardinal electors chose Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost as the new pope, Leo XIV.
The President's criticism comes a day after the Federal chair said the time isn't yet right for a rate cut.
Stocks rose Thursday following news of a trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom.
The bill would codify the name change, though it would carry no authority outside the U.S.
President Trump said in remarks from the Oval Office that the two countries are "affirming that reciprocity and fairness is an essential and vital principle."
The bill would codify the name change, though it would carry no authority outside the U.S.
The 75th General Assembly adjourned Wednesday after debating more than 650 bills over the last 120 days.
President Trump said his new pick for surgeon general, Dr. Casey Means, has "impeccable" credentials, after the White House withdrew his earlier nominee.
An internal Justice Department memo said President Trump's appointees are considering closing the Community Relations Service, which was created as part of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
President Trump said his new pick for surgeon general, Dr. Casey Means, has "impeccable" credentials, after the White House withdrew his earlier nominee.
Each year, the CDC usually hires a new class of Epidemic Intelligence Service officers, known as disease detectives.
Republicans, on the hunt for spending cuts, are eying a special kind of Medicaid tax that nearly every state uses to boost funding for hospitals, nursing homes, and other providers.
Dr. Vinay Prasad replaces Dr. Peter Marks, who Prasad had called "dangerous."
Researchers found people given a shingles vaccine had a 23% lower risk of cardiovascular events, including stroke, heart failure and coronary heart disease.
The President's criticism comes a day after the Federal chair said the time isn't yet right for a rate cut.
Stocks rose Thursday following news of a trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom.
President Trump said in remarks from the Oval Office that the two countries are "affirming that reciprocity and fairness is an essential and vital principle."
Ford Motor cites higher U.S. tariffs as one reason why the automaker is raising prices for three of its cars.
Vietti Food Group is voluntarily recalling some canned baked beans for undeclared soy on the label that could people with a soy allergy at risk, the FDA said.
A woman, who says she was held as a "sex slave" for years, and a former police investigator involved in the case, say a convicted human trafficker held as many as 20 women in his basement over the last five years.
A judge sentenced former Lakeside Town Clerk Brenda Hamilton to three years of probation and ordered her to repay the town $26,000 for her part in buying and selling town-owned cars after being convicted of embezzlement.
Just days after city economists and finance personnel warned of recession-like conditions, CBS Colorado has learned that Denver Mayor Mike Johnston is seeking double-digit raises for some of his appointees.
Denver's top finance administrators told city council members that the next several months will be "very very uncomfortable" and will feel like a recession with soft revenue projections.
Ryan Egelston is facing two new criminal charges stemming from a jailhouse altercation. Ben Varga, the victim, is now enjoying solid food.