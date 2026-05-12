Cast of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" coming to Denver speak about audience expectations

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is preparing the Buell Theatre to welcome the hit production of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." The show, which opened on May 30, is already selling out performances around the country.

"There's a level of expectation for people coming in to watch the show, because there are these characters they know so well, they have grown so accustomed to certain versions of [them]. So, we are in an interesting position where we get to create new versions of that," said Adam Grant Morrison, the actor who portrays Albus Potter in the show.

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"I am playing Albus, who we have not really seen before," Morrison said.

Most people have not heard about Albus Potter before because he was not a character in the original Harry Potter franchise. While some may know of the name Albus from the books, they are likely thinking of Hogwarts head master Albus Dumbledore. Albus Potter is the son of the legendary character Harry Potter.

The play follows the story of what happened after Ron, Hermione and Harry grew up and sent their kids to the school of witchcraft and wizardry.

"We get to see their antics, and them trying to find their way in the world and trying to be their own people with these huge legacies hanging over their heads," Morrison said.

The franchise has a massive following, which is underscored by the costumes many choose to wear when they go to see the show in each city.

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"It is such a pleasure and privilege to get to go places and show a story to people, and to know it is something they love and care about just as much as we do," Morrison said.

Those on the cast said they feel everyone from every background can enjoy their show, even if they have not seen or read the previous parts of the Potter story.

"It is a Harry Potter show. But, at the end, it is a show about friendship, love and family. And trying to find your way in the world when it feels like it may be a hard thing to do," Morrison said.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child plays the Buell Theatre from May 30 through June 21. For more information on tickets, visit the DCPA website.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.