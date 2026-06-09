As wildfire threats loom, Colorado foothills community of Genesee starts using new evacuation route road

Two decades after firefighters figured out Genesee would have a big problem evacuating people in a big Colorado wildfire, a new evacuation route is open. The road, which winds its way down a steep 1.1 mile route, effectively gives the community a back door in case of emergency.

"We didn't think about fires for a long time, but that's changed substantially in the last 20 years," said Genesee Fire Protection District chief Josh Boyles.

It's an indication that fire threats are changing how communities think about the risk and their willingness to pay to mitigate problems.

In Genesee, the main threat might come over the hills from Evergreen, said Boyles. There is also danger from Bear Creek Canyon, where steep slopes have been difficult to mitigate.

"Genesee has done a really good job of mitigating over the years. That doesn't mean the surrounding communities and property owners have done the same thing."

CBS

Genesee Fire Rescue believes it would take about four hours to evacuate all 4,400 residents of Genesee. There are 2,400 structures.

Boyles has looked at fires like California's tragic Palisades Fire.

"Evergreen Lake to Genesee was about a two-hour time frame. So if Evergreen was experiencing that fire it was two hours before it would impact Genesee. And that's really what was the impetus for all of this was to say, if it takes four hours to evacuate Genesee the way it is, and we have fire conditions that are presenting like they are today, what is the survivability?"

The district looked at potential routes for years. Finally with agreement with the foundation attached to the HOA that owns property in the back of the development leading down to Highway 74 in Bear Creek Canyon and the water and sanitation district, they were able to design an exit.

"The fire protection district demonstrated the need and shared to some stakeholders and those stakeholders bought in and thought this was a great thing," explained the chief.

Last May, voters approved a mill levy hike for a bond issue. Property owners will pay about $300 per year, per million dollars in valuation to pay off the bonds for the $8 million dollar project.

The road is gated on both ends and will be opened only in emergencies. It's not intended as a relief valve for frustrated I-70 travelers. The dirt road is steep, with an 11% grade in spots, the maximum the county allows. The fire department will be able to open it for emergencies. Completed only weeks ago, Genesee Fire Rescue has already used the route three times to assist on medical emergencies in the canyon.

The evacuation route will be there in an emergency, but it doesn't solve every problem. Cell service is weak in parts of the community and getting word out to people remains a challenge. But dry conditions have brought new realization to places like Genesee.

"If you look at us we're in the 99th percentile of danger for fire in the nation. Not for Jefferson County, not for Colorado, but in the nation," said Boyles. "So to think, oh well now we have this road and all our problems are solved. That's not true. We still face the problem of wildfire and we still have to be prepared for it."