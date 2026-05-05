Immersive Harry Potter exhibit coming to Denver

Wizards, witches, and Muggles, it's the announcement you've been waiting for!

The U.S. tour of "Harry Potter: The Exhibition" is coming to Denver this summer. The exhibit is described as the "most extensive touring exhibition ever created that celebrates the enchanting world of Harry Potter and beyond." It features iconic moments, characters, settings, and creatures from the films and Broadway production.

Immersive Harry Potter Exhibit Imagine

In a press release, Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine, said "with its family-friendly environment and great appreciation for storytelling and adventure, Denver is the perfect place for fans and families of all ages to experience the magic of the wizarding world."

Immersive Harry Potter Exhibit Imagine

The show opens June 26 at 417 S. Broadway, which is the former Ace Hardware near Alameda & Broadway. Tickets go sale May 14, but fans can join the waitlist now. For those who join the waitlist, a presale will be offered beginning May 13.

Immersive Harry Potter Exhibit Imagine

The exhibit is a product of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, Imagine, and Eventim Live.