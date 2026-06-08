Asia Center redevelopment returns to drawing board in Denver

Controversial redevelopment plans for Asia Center, located in Denver at Federal Boulevard and Tennessee Avenue, have been withdrawn and are providing relief for some of the shopping complex's tenants.

"I feel better now," said Tuan Le, who goes by Tony. "Yeah, I feel a little bit better now."

CBS

Tony is no longer wiping tears from his eyes like he was when CBS Colorado first spoke with him back in April.

"Sleep a bit better now," he added.

The proud owner of Tony Pho feels he has more time to figure out what's next. Concept plans to demolish the plaza to build a mixed-use building in its place were withdrawn due to several issues that rendered the project unfeasible.

"It's not a permanent victory, but it is a minor victory and hopefully moving forward they will work on collaborating with the community, as well as our tenants," said Katrina Nguyen who spearheaded efforts to help save the plaza.

She was quick to emphasize that new plans will inevitably be submitted.

"Whether this gets demolished or completely renovated, it is up to the landlord," Nguyen added.

A legal representative for the Asia Center's Ownership group, Asia Center Development LLC, tells CBS Colorado:

"The project is ongoing and is still in the preliminary stages. We will continue to work with the tenants, community leaders, and stakeholders."

CBS

In the meantime, business is up due to the attention surrounding the issue.

"When we spoke to the business owners, they were surprised at how busy business has gotten," said Nguyen.

For now, Tony Pho and the rest of the businesses in the Asia Center are open.

"Thank you for everything," said Tony. The News CBS help me."