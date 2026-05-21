Secret report alleges Denver police commander created "bullying, abusive work environment"

A confidential investigative report commissioned by the City of Denver alleges a high-ranking Denver police division chief was "severely abusive," "toxic," and "ruthless," creating a work environment that left some officers suffering panic attacks, ulcers, hair loss, anxiety and depression.

The 66-page report, obtained by CBS Colorado after the city declined to release it, centers on Division Chief Magen Dodge and details allegations from officers and civilian employees who accused her of bullying, retaliation, intimidation and interference with police operations.

The report was completed five months ago and turned over to the city, but there has not yet been any disciplinary action. Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said he has not read it, and Dodge has not been disciplined.

Denver taxpayers spent more than $110,000 on the outside investigation, conducted by former U.S. Attorney for Colorado Robert Troyer, now an independent investigator.

Magen Dodge Denver Police

According to the report, Troyer concluded that Dodge "created an abusive, bullying work environment" and "tormented" subordinates in the presence of their peers and subordinates. One officer interviewed described the culture among department commanders by saying they are willing to "destroy each other for their own ends."

The report alleges Dodge targeted employees who challenged or disagreed with her.

In one instance, investigators wrote that Dodge threw boxes at an officer attempting to transfer because she believed the transfer reflected poorly on her leadership. Another officer said Dodge repeatedly called officers "f—-tard" and said it was her "go-to" description.

Another allegation involved a subordinate caring for his wife following cancer surgery. Investigators wrote that Dodge ordered him to continue working while he was on leave. The employee described the actions as "malicious" and told investigators he "developed a hatred of going to work."

Several employees interviewed said the effects extended beyond the workplace.

One officer reported suffering hair loss. Another said ulcers developed during the period of alleged mistreatment. A third employee reported panic attacks. Others described severe anxiety and sleep deprivation after working under Dodge.

A male police lieutenant told investigators he previously had "bad bosses" but said Dodge was "way beyond any of them."

"She just about destroyed" him, the lieutenant said, according to the 66 page report. He described her treatment as "severely abusive" and told investigators that on some days he could barely bring himself to put on his uniform. He later sought psychological counseling.

One commander told investigators that Magen Dodge described leadership by saying, "Cut people's heads off, put them on a pike, and parade them around the office."

The independent investigators characterized her workplace conduct as "severe and pervasive," "purposeful, personal, angry and mean."

Another colleague alleged Dodge targeted employees "who could not fight back."

One witness told investigators that after allegedly bullying subordinates, Dodge would demean them further by saying, "You should just be thankful I'm holding you accountable."

According to the report, multiple witnesses said Dodge intentionally created conditions that made it impossible for employees to succeed, impairing their ability to perform police work effectively.

Troyer suggested Dodge lacked credibility during her interviews with denials Troyer characterized as "nonsensical". The investigator also wrote that, during an interview, evidence strongly suggested Dodge "knowingly" asserted a false claim.

Philip Martinez, former director of Denver Police's Real-Time Crime Center, said the report validates years of complaints.

CBS

"I think it covers a broad spectrum of a lot of years of abuse, retaliation and bullying, and here we are," Martinez said.

Martinez resigned five months ago. He alleged that Dodge undermined his authority and blocked him from disciplining employees.

"My personal situation that I encountered with her, I thought it was completely unethical," Martinez said. "It was unprofessional, and it was conduct unbecoming of an executive officer."

Martinez said many current employees remain afraid to speak publicly for fear of retaliation. But he said the issue extends beyond one commander.

"One, this is an executive leader in the police department," Martinez said. "Two, where is the public trust at? If you can't be trusted internally, how can you be trusted externally?"

He said he believed the city refused to release the report because "There's some damning information that would make the city and some of the individuals not look good, and I think they're going to hold on to it as a result of that."

The report also examined allegations involving Dodge's husband, Denver Police Sgt. Justin Dodge.

Investigators concluded the couple "manipulated, intimidated, and interfered" with a subordinate's participation in an Internal Affairs investigation.

The report further states that when investigators interviewed Sgt. Dodge, "we conclude that Sergeant Dodge was not truthful in his interview."

Both Justin and Magen Dodge declined requests for interviews with CBS Colorado. Questions were referred to the director of Denver's Department of Public Safety, Al Gardner, who said he could not comment because of an ongoing disciplinary process.

Despite the findings, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said he has not reviewed the report.

"She's one of your division chiefs?" CBS Colorado asked Thomas during an interview.

"Correct," Thomas responded.

"I'm surprised that, given that, you're not more interested in taking a look at that report at this point in time?" he was asked.

"I am interested in the investigation and hope it comes to a conclusion so we can move on," Thomas said.

CBS

Thomas acknowledged hearing concerns about Dodge's leadership dating back five or six years. But he said since he did not witness any troubling behavior firsthand, he didn't act on what he heard.

"I have never once observed the described behaviors", said Thomas.

He also described Dodge as intelligent and effective.

"I think she is a very direct communicator," Thomas said. "I think she is a very stern leader. I know that mix doesn't always rub people the right way."

Two years ago, Thomas promoted Dodge to division chief of administration and support, one of the department's highest-ranking positions.

"After hearing these concerning reports about her, did you ever ask for an investigation of any sort?" CBS Colorado asked.

"No," Thomas replied. "Because again, just because somebody says they don't like somebody's leadership style, I don't think that warrants conducting an investigation."

Thomas also defended the promotion decision.

"There was nothing I saw or was told that deterred me from believing that she should be promoted for the rank of division chief," he said.

Even while the sprawling outside investigation was underway, Thomas approved Dodge's attendance at the FBI National Academy, a prestigious 10-week leadership course that requires candidates "be of good moral character and have a record of outstanding service in the law enforcement profession."

"You're a pretty big fan of hers?" CBS Colorado asked.

"I have been," Thomas said, "and I have been disappointed that a lot of things that have come out have come out; disappointed that people have chosen to characterize her in a certain way that may or may not be accurate."

Thomas also acknowledged concerns from some employees that Dodge could retaliate against subordinates if promoted.

"People had concerns about believing she might, if given an opportunity in a position of authority, to exact some sort of revenge," Thomas said. "I didn't believe that would happen, so I promoted her because I thought it was appropriate."

Chief Thomas said the report has now been forwarded to the Denver Sheriff's Department for review and possible recommendations. He said he is "respecting the process" by not reading it at this time. He told CBS that if the allegations about Dodge are accurate, they would constitute misconduct.

This is not the first time Dodge has been at odds with her colleagues. In 2019, she filed a sexism complaint against the department and eventually agreed to a $280,000 settlement with the city. She accused former DPD Chief Robert White of making crude, sexist, and "demeaning" remarks around her. She said when she tried to speak up, she was "effectively demoted". The City eventually cleared White of any wrongdoing.

When CBS Colorado initially filed an open records request for the Dodge report several months ago, Denver's Department of Public Safety refused to release it, writing, " the potential harm in disclosing the investigation report prior to the completion of the disciplinary process significantly weighs against the public interest at this time."