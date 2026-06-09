Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog becomes first to win Messier Leadership honor and Masterton Trophy in same season

This week Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog became the first NHL player to win the Masterton Memorial Trophy and the Messier Leadership honor in the same season.

The Masterton Trophy is awarded to the player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey."

Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche prepares for a face off against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 24, 2026. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Messier Award goes to the player who demonstrates "great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey."

The 33-year-old forward from Sweden had 14 goals and 21 assists over 60 regular-season games. He added six goals and five assists in the playoffs before the Avalanche were swept in the Western Conference Final by the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 33-year-old forward from Sweden, who missed almost the entirety of three seasons due to a serious knee injury (all of 2022-23 and 2023-24, plus 2024-25's regular season and some of the playoffs), celebrated the awards with his wife and young kids.

In the community, Landeskog takes part in Kroenke Sports and Entertainment's Charity Brunch and leads the team's annual hospital visit. He also hosts several local foundations through the team's "Community Ticket Pride" program.

The Masterton Trophy, which is presented by the NHL Writers' Association, was first awarded in 1967-68. The Mark Messier Leadership Award made its debut in 2006-07.