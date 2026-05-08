Cleo Parker Robinson Dance christens new theater with spring Legacy concert

Traditionally in the spring, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance (CPRD) dances a concert based on its legacy. The company has a 56-year history so there is a deep well of pieces from which to choose. This years Legacy performance includes a piece by Cleo Parker Robinson, Donald McKayle, and Winifred Harris among others.

"It's rich. I look back and I realize we've been through many, many things, but it represents an extraordinary community right here in Denver. It makes me so proud. I watch these young ones become," Cleo Parker Robinson, founder of the company, said of her long history.

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The concert is called "Legacy: Sweet In The Morning" based on the work by Leni Wylliams, a former CPRD member. "Sweet In The Morning" is danced by three male soloists who dance with a bench. There is also a premiere work by Lil Buck called "The Open Door." Lil Buck or Charles Riley is known for Jookin, which is a form of street dance that came out of Memphis Tennessee. He combines Jookin with ballet to create a total unique for of dance. The concert is made up of seven pieces total, and audience can expect a celebration of movement.

"I want them to show up, and I want them to celebrate it and use it. Dance is functional. The arts are functional. I want them to use that in their own joy, or development, or healing, or celebration I want them to know there's a little dancer inside of them, right?! Everybody's got a little bit of music and dance in them," Parker Robinson said of the concert goers.

LINK: For Tickets & Information about "Legacy: Sweet In The Morning"

"Legacy: Sweet In The Morning" runs May 8 - 10, 2026 at the new Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Center for the Healing Arts Theater.