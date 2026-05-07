Somewhere coming to Denver Center for Performing Arts with New York-inspired stage

A musical focused on dancing, family bonds, and unextinguishable hope is making its way to the Denver Center for Performing Arts on Friday.

Somewhere is scheduled for the Denver Center for Performing Arts with a New York-inspired stage. CBS

Somewhere focuses on a family's dreams of being in the spotlight, but then it's put on hold after a neighborhood-wide eviction threatens their home. CBS Colorado received a behind-the-scenes tour of how the New York-inspired stage was created.

Scenic designer Efren Delgadillo Jr. lived in New York for five years. He was studying and learning how to be a scenic designer. In the Somewhere musical, the ladders retract, steam comes out of the grates, and there are wooden floors. These are just a few things Delgadillo Jr. experienced in his New York apartment.

"This is the right choice because of the experiences I went through of being beaten down, loving and hating New York," Delgadillo Jr. said.

In the Somewhere musical, the scenes focus on the Candelarias' second-floor residence. Whatever the family goes through, the audience will see and feel it.

CBS Colorado's Brian Sherrod interviews scenic designer Efren Delgadillo Jr. CBS

"Sirens, fire escapes, and sounds," Delgadillo Jr. said. "The city is literally all around you. It's below you, and hopefully the audience feels like they are part of the city as well."

Just like in New York City, everything realistic comes with a price, but Delgadillo Jr. said with the right mindset, anything is possible.

"They let a designer dream really big," Delgadillo Jr. said. "Sometimes, I forget about physics. They figure it out. It feels like it's floating."

When you watch the Somewhere musical, you will know what it's like to be in New York City. The performers bring the reality to life, and you get to experience it.

"I love looking at the audience, smiling, whispering sometimes, and crying," Delgadillo Jr. said. "Men and women are trying to hide it, and some more are embracing it."

CBS

Somewhere, the musical, will be available for everyone to see starting Friday, May 8. Tickets are available online.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.