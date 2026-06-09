Members of mounted unit in Denver area traveling to Kansas City to provide security for FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup starts this week, and while Colorado won't be hosting any games, there will be a team of law enforcement officers and law enforcement animals from the Denver metro area who will be helping with security at some of the games.

Members of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit are heading to Missouri to get ready for the soccer games taking place there. Kansas City will be hosting World Cup games on June 16, 20, 25 as well as July 3 and 11. The games will be at Arrowhead Stadium.

Benelli is among the horses who will travel to Missouri. Arapahoe County

The group traveling east consists of four horses and three deputies, and they'll be leaving on staggered dates. They'll partner up with teams from Arkansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Ohio.

Lt. Rich Anselmi said in a prepared statement that "mounted deputies have an elevated vantage point that allows them to monitor large crowds and quickly identify potential security concerns."

"Our horses are highly trained and can move effectively through congested areas, help guide large groups of enthusiastic fans, and serve as friendly community ambassadors," Anselmi said.

The horses in the unit have been training for the assignment by being exposed to loud noises including fireworks, as well as flares and smoke bombs. The goal is to "desensitize the animals to high-stress environments," according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.