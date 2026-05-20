Denver mothers get strong support from Women United Village event

Every year, Mile High United Way hosts the Women United Village. It's a one-day event which allows mothers from underserved communities to get the gear they need to give their young children a good start in life.

"The Women United Village is the embodiment in a one-day event of what it means to have a village wrap their arms around you," said Chelsea Carver, Chief Strategy Officer for Mile High United Way.

130 families are invited to turn in a wish list of items they need for their children ages prenatal to 5 years old. The lists might include pack 'n plays, car seats, strollers, and, in some cases, tricycles. The items are bought new and then paired with diapers, wipes and other necessities.

"When you're bringing that fresh new life into your home, you want everything to be perfect, because that life is nothing but possibilities. So when you're showing up with brand new items, I think, we're telling our moms and our babies that they have nothing but possibilities in front of them, and we're right behind them," Carver explained.

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The Women United Village is funded in part by the Women United Luncheon held in April. The luncheon celebrates women as change makers in the community and the kindness, humility, courage and integrity that women bring to every table. Proceeds from that high profile event turn into tangible help for the children who need it the most. Rykeshja is one of the new moms who benefited from the Women United Village. She has a one-year-old son and a two-month-old daughter.

"My son...he is very fun. He loves people," Rykeshja told CBS News Colorado. "She loves to smile. She stays up more than an average baby usually does."

Rykeshja has gotten help from the United Way before through the Bridging the Gap program. She needed help as she transitioned out of the foster care system.

"We helped her find stable housing for the last five years," Carver explained.

"It's been very helpful especially since before I got housing, I was struggling. I was couch surfing, so when I finally got stable living it actually made it better for me because then I was able to start working," Rykeshja recalled.

Now she has a stash of diapers and baby wipes and a brand new double stroller which is another step in a successful future.

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"I'm very thankful that they were able to help me. Especially because I was panicking. I was like, 'I just had a baby. I need another stroller. What am I going to do?'" Rykeshja said.

In addition to the great gifts, families can get connected to services like parenting resources, mom support, the public library, and 211, a resource line for Colorado residents. This village wraps its around these families to ensure a strong start in life.

LINK: Join the Women United Donor Network

Mile High United Way's Women United Donor Network is a group of compassionate, like-minded women who are dedicated to creating lasting change in the Denver Metro Area. Network members contribute $1,000 annually to support causes and events, like the Women United Village, that support women and families.