YMCA of Metro Denver offers free community swim lesson

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 5-14. The folks at the YMCA of Metro Denver believe that drowning deaths are completely preventable.

"Drowning is a silent killer, but we can prevent that through education and encouraging parents and adults around to put their phones down and be water watchers," said Breezy Bolden, President & CEO of YMCA of Metro Denver.

In recognition of the Y's 150th anniversary and the 5th anniversary of the Aurora YMCA, the Y is offering a free community swim lesson for up to 150 children ages 3-12.

"We are teaching sidewalk CPR and how to apply a life vest, and also what happens if you unexpectedly find yourself in water ... you fall in ... you want to swim to the side ... so we'll be teaching those water safety skills," Bolden explained.

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YMCA of Metro Denver is working with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver and the Wheatlands Metro District to fill up that community swim class, but anyone is welcome to register up to 150 participants. For families who aren't able to get into the free class, the YMCA of Metro Denver offers swim lessons throughout the year. The Y is actually the national provider of swim lessons and created group swim lessons.

"I believe and many of us believe at the Y that swimming is a life skill, just like riding a bike. It gives you an opportunity to be physically active, safe around water, and enjoy the beautiful outdoors of Colorado and all the lakes and reservoirs we have around here," Bolden said.

LINK: Register for the free Community Swim Lesson

The YMCA of Metro Denver's free Community Swim Lesson is Saturday, May 16, 2026 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Aurora YMCA at Wheatlands, 6100 Kewaunee Way.