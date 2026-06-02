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At Aurora Fest, a community far from home feels right at home

By
Anna Alejo
Executive Producer of Community Impact
Anna Alejo is CBS News Colorado's Executive Producer of Community Impact. She works with the news team to develop more grassroots relationships and original content at the neighborhood and local business level, ensuring a wide range of perspectives are represented in programming.
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Anna Alejo

/ CBS Colorado

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Every summer, Aurora celebrates its global spirit. And for the past seven years, Colorado's Ethiopian community has claimed a prominent place at the party.

Aurora Fest will draw immigrant communities from across the globe on Saturday June 13, kicking off with a Parade of Nations -- a procession of flags, music and pride.

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Colorado Ethiopian Community

For Daniel Abdella, carrying the flag of Ethiopia inspires complex emotions.

"When I see my flag and my music, it's inspired me, it's motivated me," he said. "Even if I'm far away from my country, I feel at home here."

Home is a word that carries particular weight in this community. Lidia Tamerat was 3 years old when her family fled Ethiopia as refugees. They spent years in a camp in Sudan before resettling in the United States, and now Tamerat says, her identity spans two countries.

"America is my home. Ethiopian is my heritage," she said. "It has welcomed me, it has welcomed my family, it has welcomed my community."

Ethiopians are the second-largest immigrant population in Aurora, where they own businesses, work as educators and contribute to the city's arts scene. Abdella said the festival's food vendors alone are worth the trip.

"Just come experience our food," he said, "because that day, most of our restaurant and business people show up."

For those gathered at a traditional coffee ceremony, Aurora Fest represents something rarer than a street fair -- a moment when shared struggle becomes shared celebration.

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CBS

"Our aspiration, our pain, our challenge in a new country -- it's the same," Abdella said.

Tamerat agreed. "We get to broadcast our community, our culture, our food, and we get to join other cultures and learn from each other."

For a community still writing its American story, that's plenty to celebrate.

Aurora Fest takes place Saturday June 13, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.

To learn more visit: https://www.auroragov.org/things_to_do/events/aurora_fest/aurora_fest_event_information_and_faqs

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