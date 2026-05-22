Harry Potter series comes to life on Denver Center stage starting May 30

The magic of Hogwarts is heading back to Denver, and audiences are already preparing to be part of the experience.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" will take the stage at the Buell Theatre from May 30 through June 21 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, bringing the beloved wizarding world to life for fans of all ages.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child DCPA

"It is such a pleasure and privilege to get to go places and show a story to people and know it is something they love and care about just as much as we do," said Adam Grant Morrison, who plays Albus Potter in the production.

That connection between cast and audience is evident every night, Morrison said.

"We are lucky that wherever we go, there are people who are invested in the characters and in the story and who really love this world so much," he said.

But for many theatergoers, the experience begins long before the curtain rises. Fans often arrive dressed for the occasion, turning the theater lobby into a celebration of the wizarding world.

"People come with the robes, the sweaters, the costumes, and the Quidditch jerseys," Morrison said.

The enthusiasm spans generations, from longtime theater patrons to young readers experiencing live theater for the first time.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child DCPA

"It is incredibly humbling. It is a wide array of people," Morrison said. "Kids who are really small and have just started reading the books, or older people who are seeing the first show they have ever seen, or people who go to the theatre all the time."

For the cast, the audience's reactions help fuel the performance each night.

"It is pretty exciting to hear everyone's reactions," said Rachel Leslie, who plays Hermione Granger. "I feel that in my body, people's reactions."

Morrison said the scale of the production and its stage illusions continue to amaze him.

"It is quite surreal, especially the level of magic we have in the show," he said. "It is an incredible thing to get to do every night for an audience."

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child plays May 30 through June 21 at the Buell Theatre. Tickets are on sale online.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child DCPA

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