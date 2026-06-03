Colorado confirms first human case of West Nile virus this year

The first human case of West Nile virus in Colorado this year has been reported in Jefferson County. According to Jefferson County Public Health, the West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Health officials said that most people who get the virus do not feel sick. Others may have mild symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches or tiredness. In rare cases, the virus can cause serious illness.

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"Dry weather doesn't mean mosquitoes aren't around," said James Rada, Jefferson County Environmental Health Director, in a statement. "We want to make sure everyone can get the most out of the time we get to spend outside in the summer months by keeping the risk of mosquito bites as low as possible."

Health officials said even though Jefferson County often has dry weather, mosquitoes can lay eggs and breed in standing water, such as buckets, flowerpots, gutters, birdbaths and other containers.

Additional Information from Jefferson County Public Health:

Residents and visitors can help reduce mosquito bites and mosquito breeding by:

Using EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors.

Wearing long sleeves and long pants, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Making sure window and door screens are in good repair.

Emptying standing water from containers around homes at least once a week.

Cleaning gutters and removing items that can collect water.

People who develop symptoms after being bitten by mosquitoes should contact their healthcare provider. Those who are 60 years and older and those with compromised immune systems are more likely to develop severe illness with WNV. Talk with a health care provider if you develop any symptoms or have concerns about WNV.

JCPH officials will continue monitoring mosquito activity throughout the summer.

To learn more about WNV, visit our website or call Jefferson County Public Health at 303-232-6301.