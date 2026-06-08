Colorado mountain tourism in Breckenridge finally goes positive after difficult ski season

After one of the toughest ski seasons in recent memory, some Breckenridge business owners are feeling optimistic about the months ahead, and the numbers are there to support that.

Colorado Ski Country USA estimates skier visits statewide fell to about 10.5 million this season, which is more than 20% below both the five and 10-year averages after a winter marked by low snowfall and early melt-off. Despite those numbers, Lori Mathies, owner of Marigolds Farmhouse Funk & Junk in downtown Breckenridge, said her business held up surprisingly well.

"We found that people were still coming to town and the skiing wasn't great, so they actually shopped," Mathies told CBS Colorado. "So we had a good winter."

Lori Mathies, owner of Marigolds Farmhouse Funk & Junk in downtown Breckenridge CBS

Mathies, who has owned the shop for 15 years, said the lack of snow even made it easier for visitors to walk around downtown.

"The sidewalks were clean," Mathies said. "People could actually walk around and not slip on ice."

As Breckenridge heads into summer, tourism numbers show more reasons for confidence. Breckenridge tourism officials say the overall summer bookings based on overnight stays are currently up 2% compared to last year. While June remains slightly behind last year's pace, July bookings are up 7%, and August is up 2%.

Officials said visitors are booking trips later than usual, while events such as Fourth of July celebrations and the town's free summer concerts are helping draw travelers.

Mathies said she's also noticed more Colorado residents visiting town. "We are finding that we're having a lot more in state visitors," she said.

While some businesses continue to feel the effects of the difficult winter, Mathies said her focus remains on creating a welcoming experience for customers.

"There are some other businesses in town that maybe have fallen behind," Mathies said. "We just kind of try to make our business the best we can and move forward."

For now, Breckenridge businesses are hoping a strong summer season can help make up for a winter many would rather forget.

"The music, the smell, the joy, the funny things they read, we just try to provide a happy place in this world right now for our customers," Mathies said.