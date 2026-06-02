Momo Dumplings aims to delight at Aurora Fest

A local food business-owner is bringing the flavors of Nepal and India to Aurora Fest this year, and she hopes every bite tells a story.

Mahima Shrestha is the founder of Momo Dumplings, a fusion food business that blends two culinary traditions into one.

She says the concept grew out of a partnership with her father Madhab, a self-taught Indian cuisine cook.

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"He starts his Indian fusion, and I do my Nepalese. So we come up with this great, amazing food," said Shrestha.

The menu centers on dumplings, seasoned with spices shared by both cultures, but prepared in distinct ways.

"We do dumplings, but we do two cuisines in one," said Shrestha. "We use spices like cumin, coriander, ginger, garlic - it's very similar, but the way we use it, it's very different."

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For Shrestha, the food available at Aurora Fest is about more than flavor. It's about connection.

"All the cultures come together -- everyone --- and it's by food. You don't need a name tag. You just taste it through the food," said Shrestha.

She says the reaction from customers is what drives her.

"Words cannot even describe how happy it makes me when people are like, 'Wow, I've never tried these flavors,'" Shrestha said.

Beyond festivals, Momo Dumplings also does take-out, catering, deliveries, and farmers markets. But Shrestha has her sights set on something bigger.

"Definitely going out and opening an actual brick and mortar restaurant."

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Aurora Fest takes place Saturday June 13, from 3PM to 10PM at the Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn.

To learn more, visit: https://www.auroragov.org/things_to_do/events/aurora_fest