Theatrical accomplishments of Colorado high schoolers celebrated at annual Bobby G Awards in Denver

The sounds of screaming teenagers echoed through the Denver Performing Arts Complex on Friday night as students, directors and families gathered for the annual Bobby G Awards, Colorado's premier high school musical theater competition.

Hosted by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, the event celebrates excellence in high school theater across the state, honoring students in categories ranging from makeup and choreography to leading performances and overall production.

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"It is so important to have a night like this in Colorado because it really lifts up the artistry of these masterful high school students as they are considering a career in theatre," said Janice Sinden, CEO of the DCPA.

Sinden compared the Bobby G Awards to the Tony Awards for Colorado teens, praising the dedication students bring to their productions.

"This will make me cry," Sinden said. "It is the most powerful thing to see these kids work this hard."

Among the night's top honors, Grayson Allensworth of Denver School of the Arts and Gillian Reynolds of Durango High School won awards for best leading role performances.

Gillian Reynolds of Durango High School and Grayson Allensworth of Denver School of the Arts onstage during the Bobby G Awards ceremony CBS

"There are just so many astounding and incredible young artists in Colorado," Allensworth said.

Reynolds, who traveled from southwest Colorado to compete, said she hopes students from smaller communities see the award as encouragement to pursue theater opportunities.

"I didn't think I could do it and I am here," Reynolds said. "So don't ever give up on yourself. There is always a possibility where you can get where you want to be."

The celebration also included a major win for Windsor High School, which earned the award for best overall production.

"A little school like Windsor getting an award like this is pretty incredible," said Julie Estrada, Windsor High director.

Students from Windsor said the recognition came as a surprise.

"I don't think any of us were expecting it," said Oliver Lodato, a Windsor student. "We were just happy to be here and be nominated for something so awesome."

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"I hope it just shows people putting your hearts into everything is the most important thing," added Lyla Bumford.

As part of the competition, the DCPA will send Allensworth and Reynolds to represent Colorado at the national Jimmy Awards in New York City, one of the country's top showcases for high school musical theater performers.

"We love you. We are so grateful and excited," the pair said when asked what message they had for DCPA organizers.

"I am so excited to take this responsibility with me to New York and go to the Jimmys," Allensworth said.