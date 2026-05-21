Colorado Symphony finish season, starts busy summer season

The Colorado Symphony is wrapping up a very successful 2025/26 season with Mahler's 2nd Symphony, also known as "Resurrection." It is an epic, sweeping exploration of life, death, and the afterlife. It calls for the full orchestra, a choir, an offstage brass band, organ, and vocal soloists. A powerful note on which to end the season.

The end of the season, does not mean a break for the orchestra. On June 3 & 4, the orchestra kicks off a busy summer season with a performance with Yo-Yo Ma at Red Rocks Amphitheater. One of about six performances it will do at Red Rocks.

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"So there is wonderful movie programming coming up with the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter, Final Fantasy, some gaming stuff, and Pirates of the Caribbean. So that's wonderful programming to attract newer and younger audiences," said Daniel Wachter, President & CEO of Colorado Symphony.

On July 31st, the symphony will perform it's annual "Mozart Under Moonlight" concert as part of the Arvada Center's Summer Concert Series. On September 5th, they'll do "Defying Gravity: The Best of Broadway" which will include tunes from "Wicked," "Jersey Boys," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Hamilton," and more. The concert audiences won't want to miss is on July 12th. It's a preview of the 2026/27 season.

"Look at this as a sampler for the audience to get a feeling for the momentum that we're building. It wonderfully expresses the artistic vision of our Artistic Director Peter Oundjian, not only traditionally but also for non-traditional playing," Wachter explained.

When Colorado Symphony opens its 2026/27 season in the fall, it will be it's 103rd. Wachter says the orchestra will continue to grow as Denver grows.

"It's all about impact. We're servants to our community. In that respect we're keeping on pushing to further diversify our programming and our audiences to increase our impact," Wachter said.

LINK: For the Schedule & To Get Tickets for Colorado Symphony