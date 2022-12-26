More searches planned this weekend for Everman boy Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez
Law enforcement officials are conducting two large-scale searches for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, 6, this weekend.
A shrine, and pictures to the death saint were in the Everman home where Noel lived with his mother Cindy Rodriguez Singh.
Investigators in Everman have called off this weekend's searches for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. They haven't said why, only that "data analysis has led investigators to change that plan."
Friday Evening's Top Stories: Large-scale searches planned for this weekend for missing six-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez have been canceled; The Supreme Court is keeping federal rules in place for the abortion drug called mifepristone for now; The prosecution in the murder trial of an Irving mother has rested.
"That was our boy. He loved to give hugs... just a sweet little boy."
Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez's foster mom described him a lovable child who loved giving hugs and kisses.
Crews continue to search for the missing boy's body. He is believed to be dead.
The search continues today as police search the property where Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez's family lived.
Investigators in Everman searching for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez said that at some point in time, there were human remains contained within a shed where the boy lived.
Last week, Everman police announced that the search for Rodriguez-Alvarez had changed from an endangered missing person case to a death investigation.
While the search for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez intensifies, the Everman community came together Monday night for a candlelight vigil.
Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer explained why police are removing the backyard patio on the property Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez's family lived at. Spencer said there is no new evidence, but the decision was made to take advantage of the resources currently available to the department.
First responder organization Texas Search & Rescue (TEXSAR) has joined the Everman Police Department in their search for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, 6.
The Everman community is set to hold a vigil Monday night for missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who is now presumed dead.
Recovery efforts are expected to resume along the trinity river in Dallas this morning after two men went under and did not resurface. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for tonight in Everman for Noel Rodriguez Alvarez.
Police said they have now started recovery operations, searching locations in and around Everman for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.
Arrest warrants have been issued for the mother and step-father of missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. An AMBER Alert was issued on March 25 for the boy, who has severe developmental challenges and requires oxygen at times. It was later changed to an endangered missing person alert after family members told police they hadn't seen the child since November.
Police spoke with Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez's siblings and grandmother today and continue to look for the boy.
The search for missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez continues Tuesday.
Police are continuing their search Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.
Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said they are not leaving any stone unturned in this investigation, but "we are coming up empty handed."
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.
Detectives believe 64-year-old William Bynum may have been abusing children as far back as the early 1980's.
A Lewisville ISD elementary teacher has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.
Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in a shooting that happened in Deep Ellum on March 15.
Police in Lake Worth arrested dozens of people over two days last week in the first operation targeting human trafficking that law enforcement has done in the city.
Police arrested 25-year-old suspect Pedro Tello Rodriguez, Jr., in connection with the shooting. He is charged with deadly conduct.
A 6-week-old DeSoto baby has been found safe after being taken by his father following a parental dispute Tuesday, police say.
The killing of Missy Bevers seven years ago today remains unsolved.
About 35 states have enacted some form of "stand your ground" laws — or expanded "castle doctrine" laws — in the decade following Trayvon Martin's shooting death.
According to court records, Larry Brock, Jr. applied to become a home inspector after losing his job as a commercial pilot because of his arrest and the media attention that followed.
Like so many people these days, Kirk Popovici of Fort Worth wasn't happy to find out how high his property appraisal jumped from last year.
The 150,000-square-foot building uses the latest technology to give a hands-on learning experience for both social work and nursing students.
When a Dallas student was shot last month in the parking lot of Thomas Jefferson High School, Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde immediately began thinking about extra security.
Thousands of Texas schools underwent a surprise intruder audit this year. These random checks are meant find security weak points on campuses.
Safety experts warn not enough policy progress has been made to prevent another ammonium nitrate disaster.
The I-Team has learned that at least 83,416 students have been restrained at Texas schools in the last three years.
It's been a year since a teen was lured from a Mavs game by sex traffickers. The teen's parents say when police wouldn't help, they turned to a PI who found their daughter being sold in another state.
The decision from the Supreme Court blocks lower court orders that would have restricted the availability of the abortion pill mifepristone nationwide.
Texas House Democrats are set to hold rallies in Plano and other cities Saturday to protest against Republican bills they say will pull the state backwards.
Texas State Rep. Gene Wu, the Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus, spoke with Jack Fink about statewide rallies planned for this weekend, including in Plano. Democrats are protesting dozens of bills filed by Republicans that they say would pull the state backwards.
The Texas Senate passed its school security bill, SB 11, unanimously Wednesday afternoon, 31-0.
Dozens of North Texans paid a pool contractor for projects it never completed. Now they're trying to figure out what happens next.
Electric automaker Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles.
It's no secret that Super Bowl ads are the most expensive advertisements on the air. But are they still worth the money?
A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, a source of indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma.
While the damage was mild compared to the major Texas freeze of 2021, the full scope may not be clear until after Jan. 1, one company owner pointed out, with many people still out of town for the holiday.
The 150,000-square-foot building uses the latest technology to give a hands-on learning experience for both social work and nursing students.
A North Texas man is on a mission to inspire others to get active after a blocked artery almost killed him.
Justice Samuel Alito issued a temporary order last week preserving access to the abortion pill mifepristone that was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
In the last year, we've heard a lot about artificial intelligence, or AI. Advancements in this field are progressing at a rapid pace, and this is especially true for the medical industry.
Limits on how late into a pregnancy the drug can be taken, who can prescribe it and how it can be dispensed were set to take effect Saturday at 1 a.m.
Tesla cut prices on its entire U.S. electric vehicle model lineup for the third time this year in an apparent effort to lure more buyers amid rising interest rates.
The CEO of Southwest Airlines is seeing his compensation nearly double after getting promoted to the top job, with the airline's directors looking past a meltdown over the Christmas holiday.
A majority of the nation's business economists expect a U.S. recession to begin later this year than they had previously forecast, after a series of reports have pointed to a surprisingly resilient economy despite steadily higher interest rates.
At their annual meeting, Visit Fort Worth touted that the city saw a record number of tourists in 2022.
Jonah Heim hit a three-run homer and Marcus Semien had three hits while driving in a pair of runs to help the Rangers to a 12-3 win over the Royals and a sweep of their three-game series.
Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski is in concussion protocol and it's unclear when he might be able to return to the ice in the playoffs.
Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia hit three-run homers to lead the Texas Rangers to a 12-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.
Dallas center Joe Pavelski left Game 1 of the Stars' playoff series after taking a massive hit from Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba, who was not assessed a major penalty for that after a lengthy replay review by officials.
Ryan Hartman scored 12:20 into the second overtime and the Minnesota Wild beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 in their playoff opener Monday night, and into Tuesday morning.
Among the public figures to lose the platform's verification symbol are Beyonce, Pope Francis and Donald Trump.
Fans will need to register for the opportunity to get tickets to the secret show taking place here in North Texas.
The hosts of Daytime Emmy Award-Winning "The Talk" – Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood – guest star as themselves.
The "Avengers" star recalled the day of the accident, saying "I was awake through every moment," and felt "all" the pain.
The rapper was suffering from heart disease and asthma at the time of his death.
Time to bust out the rain coat because North Texas is due for some wet weather going into next week.
With her mobility issues and her husband's dementia, Sally Wilkerson needed help around the house. That's when she hired a company called ComForCare.
The decision from the Supreme Court blocks lower court orders that would have restricted the availability of the abortion pill mifepristone nationwide.
The care team on the neonatal intensive care unit at Texas Health hospitals dressed up these little snuggle bunnies to make the Easter holiday special.
Users sent in their own photos and video of the severe storms that rolled through on April 2.
