Everman building inclusive park in honor of missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas) - Six-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez is still missing, but his name will live on at an all-inclusive park named in his honor.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, 6 Patricia Paris

Everman City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night, choosing to omit his mother's name (Cindy Rodriguez-Singh) -- replacing it instead with Noel's middle name, Angel.

Seven months have passed since Noel was reported missing. Law enforcement officials have said he's presumed dead.

City Manager Craig Spencer shared that the contractor and partners working on the park wanted to contribute more to the project after hearing it will bear Noel's name. Thus, they stepped up and donated more than $47,000 worth of upgrades.

Signage telling Noel's story are part of the upgrade.

Crews will start construction on the playground located within Clyde Pittman Park later this summer. It's expected to open in the fall of this year.