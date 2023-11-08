City of Everman to host grand opening, ribbon-cutting ceremony for Noel Angel Alvarez Playground

EVERMAN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The City of Everman will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Noel Angel Alvarez Playground later this month.

The playground is named after 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who was last seen in October 2022, but ultimately wasn't reported missing until five months later in March 2023.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez Patricia Paris

Noel's mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, and her husband fled the country just days after an AMBER Alert was issued. She has since been indicted on a capital murder charge and additional charges related to the disappearance of her son.

Everman City Council passed a resolution earlier this year, choosing to omit Noel's mother's name from the playground and to instead replace it with his middle name, Angel.

Patricia Paris, who once fostered Noel and his siblings, remembers him as sweet and loveable. "That was our boy. He loved to give hugs."

Although born prematurely, Paris said Rodriguez-Alvarez could walk, talk, operate his tablet and was overcoming his challenges.

In honor of this, in 2022, Tarrant County selected Everman to receive CDBG-CV funds for the construction of the inclusive playground, which city officials say is ADA compliant and "contains items that are specifically designed for children with certain disabilities."

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20 at Clyde Pittman Park, located at 301 N. Race St. All are invited to attend and children will be allowed to play on the playground afterward.