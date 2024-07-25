What's in the season ahead? Watch the 2024 State of the Dallas Cowboys press conference

Here's what Californians think about the Dallas Cowboys

Watch the State of the Dallas Cowboys in the player above at 12:30 p.m.

OXNARD – The Dallas Cowboys are opening up training camp with a press conference Thursday afternoon in California.

The State of the Dallas Cowboys was set to take place on Wednesday, but the team said "due to scheduling conflicts," it was rescheduled.

This week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones went to court in Texarkana for a paternity case he has been fighting for the last two years. The trial was expected to last all week, but the new agreement between the parties involved put a resolution to the case just over 24 hours after it started.

The Dallas Cowboys arrived in Oxnard on Tuesday for training camp after a three-hour flight from Dallas and an hour-and-a-half bus ride to the River Ridge Complex.

Most notably not on the flight was wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, which was expected as he is hoping for a new contract.

Those who are at camp said they have high hopes, even after an inactive off-season with very few free-agent moves.

"We just have to make sure that regardless of who is practicing or who is here that we're still doing what we need to do," said Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith.

This year's camp marks the 45th year that the team has trained in Southern California and the 18th season they spent camp at the Oxnard location.

This training camp also marks the return of running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was released by the team last March after they were unable to agree on a reworked contract. After a disappointing season with the New England Patriots, he decided to return to the Cowboys this year.

The Cowboys hit the practice field on Thursday.