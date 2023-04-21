More searches planned this weekend for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas) - Law enforcement officials are conducting two large-scale searches for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, 6, this weekend.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, 6 Patricia Paris

Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR) remains a part of the operation near Everman, which includes drones, said Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer.

The exact locations won't be released until Saturday morning in order to protect their integrity.

The Everman Civic Center will once again serve as the command post for the searches, which start at 8 a.m.

Last weekend's search for the boy were called off as authorities focused on data analysis.

Noel was reported missing last month, and his family said they haven't seen the child since last November. A Texas Amber Alert was issued on March 25.

About two weeks later, authorities transitioned the case into a death investigation, after concluding Noel was deceased.

The international search for Noel's mother and stepfather continues after they fled to India with six other children several days prior to the Amber Alert. Both face charges of endangering and abandoning a child.