First Texas location of CosMc's, McDonald's concept restaurant with drink-focused menu, now open in Far North Dallas

Long lines for pilot location of new McDonald's concept CosMc's

DALLAS -- The second location of the new McDonald's concept restaurant CosMc's opened Tuesday in Dallas. Located on Campbell Road near Preston Road in Far North Dallas, the restaurant is serving customers just over three months after the first location opened in a Chicago suburb.

CosMc's is part of a push by McDonald's to compete in the $100 billion market of an "afternoon beverage pick-me-up occasion," the company's CEO said at an investor presentation in December.

What's on the CosMc's Dallas menu?

CosMc's menu is focused on customizable drinks: Coffee selections include a churro cold brew frappe and a turmeric spiced latte, with various teas, energy drinks and slushes also available, like the Sour Cherry Energy Burst.

The company is debuting two new drinks at the Dallas location: the Beach Protein Frappe and Melon Herb Chiller.

McDonald's customers will recognize some of the food on the menu, like Egg McMuffins, which are available all day. Other sandwiches and sweet and savory bites are also available.

CosMc's character inspiration

CosMc's is named after a little-known character in the McDonald's universe that has not been used since the early 1990s.

The restaurant's Instagram account posted an image of the multi-armed creature, wondering how it would look in cowboy boots.

Are there other CosMc's locations in Texas?

The CosMc's in Far North Dallas is just the first location to open in Texas. McDonald's says nine more restaurants will open in the coming months, in both the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio markets.

So far the company has not made any more announcements about further expansions.