Mother of Dallas murder victim closer to justice after teen's arrest

DALLAS – She does not want to share her name or face, fearful of retaliation, but Kamari Smith-Capps' mother said the arrest of 19-year-old Deantae Moore brings her one step closer to getting justice.

"It is a huge relief that this guy is off the streets and that he will have to pay some kind of price for what he did," she said.

Last March, her son and his best friend, Camren Stacy, were murdered in a grocery store parking lot on Dixon Avenue in Dallas.

Police believe Moore is responsible and said that, before the shooting, he had been messaging Smith-Capps on social media about purchasing glock switches.

"Now, the biggest piece of our family is gone," Smith-Capps' mother said. "I will never have a home again. He was my home. He was my everything."

Thursday, Dallas police arrested Moore, as well as 17-year-old Eric Lampkin-Scarborough and 21-year-old Damon Price after discovering they were in a stolen truck.

Home surveillance video showed the suspects trying to get away, ramming two police vehicles at an apartment complex in north Dallas.

"They don't value life," Smith-Capps' mother said. "They think this is a game."

Moore has been charged with two counts of capital murder for the deaths of the 18 year olds.

"When I opened my phone after I got off work I had the text message from the detective," Smith-Capps' mother said. "I was ecstatic. I thanked him. I was appreciative and grateful."

Police are still looking for one more suspect who Smith-Capps believes is also responsible for her son's death.

"They are still out there," Smith-Capps' mother said. "A life in prison, in solitary confinement without any human contact for the rest of his life, wouldn't be a far stretch."

She's hoping a second arrest comes soon.