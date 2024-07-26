Meet the Dallas Police recruits in the in the CBS News Texas series “Becoming The Blue”

DALLAS – They're vital to security and safety, but have you ever wondered how they earn the badge? The most recent class of law enforcement hopefuls are buckling down for a rigorous nine months ahead.

CBS News Texas community reporter Dawn White is following three recruits as they go through the Dallas Police Academy for the first story in the series "Becoming the Blue." It's full access no media outlet has been granted before.

The sun rose during a hot summer morning at the Dallas Police Academy.

"Physically, I knew it was going to be not easy," recruit Hernan Armendariz said.

The sweat of recruits drenched the pavement as they made it through a series of push-ups, air squats, lunges, and running.

"It is rigorous. It is tough training," recruit Athena Close said.

45 recruits in class 400 began another nine-and-a-half-hour day.

"I'm from Fort Worth, Texas. I have a big family and four older brothers. I went to Oklahoma State University and majored in elementary education. I student taught for two years," recruit Peyton Segars said.

Law enforcement is no stranger to recruit Close. Her father is the sheriff of Wayne County, Michigan. The mother of two teenagers also serves the country in the U.S. Navy and worked for the TSA at Dallas Love Field. Her daughter inspired her to pursue a career with the Dallas Police Department.

"Whatever life throws at her, she's the one who determines her success, so that's why I'm in law enforcement at the tender age of 39," Close said.

Recruit Armendariz is 29 years old. He grew up in Houston and worked as a firefighter there.

"Once I started seeing what police would do, I wanted to help in a different way, in a different aspect as far as law enforcement," Armendariz said.

It's not just the physical aspect of the academy the recruits find challenging. They said the mental part is just as demanding and time consuming.

"The nervous thing is probably every Monday when we have exams, and I have to pass it to keep going," Close said.

"You have to be on your A game not just here at the academy but back at home even on the weekend," Armendariz said. "It's a weekend, but I have to study. I have to study for this next test I have coming up."

Recruit Segars she worked as a teacher before falling in love with law enforcement during a ride along with a school resource officer. The 23 years old expects defense tactics to be the hardest for her.

"I'm most nervous probably for RedMan, the one-on-one fights. I'm definitely not used to fighting a lot, but I'll get there," Segars said.

The recruits are each looking forward to something specific in the academy.

"I'm excited to drive. I'm excited for EVOC and all that stuff," Segars said.

"The most important thing is graduating," Close said. "I can't wait until I graduate and go out on the streets and learn now to maneuver that."

"I'm a hands-on person, so I'm really looking forward to things like handcuffing we did today. That was really fun for me," Armendariz said.

Class 400 started in late June and continues through March 2025. The recruits have plans to stay in the right mindset and remain prepared for the next eight months.

"I'm with my brothers in the range learning all those things I didn't have to do as a teacher," Segars said. "I think of myself of a small little girl who used to teach verbs, so if I can do it and do 30 pushups, they can too."

"You have to be mature," Close said. "You have to be in that right headspace because if you're not, the academy will swallow you up."

"I'm looking forward to graduating with all my classmates, and I know we're going to be prepared to do our due diligence, our duties as law enforcement officers," Armendariz said.

The vision of hitting the streets and making a difference as a Dallas Police officer is what keeps the recruits going as they brace for the mental and physical challenges ahead.