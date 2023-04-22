Searches underway in Everman area for remains of Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A large crew set out Saturday morning to search new areas in and around Everman for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.

About 50 people are involved in the search, plus drones, horses and cadaver dogs. The crew is searching a total of more than 200 acres over two separate areas. In addition, smaller teams of investigators are searching other locations, according to Everman police.

Noel was reported missing last month, and his family said they haven't seen the child since last November. An AMBER Alert was issued for him on March 25.

About two weeks later, authorities transitioned the case into a death investigation, after concluding Noel was deceased.

The international search for Noel's mother and stepfather continues after they fled to India with six other children several days prior to the alert. Both face charges of endangering and abandoning a child.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 817-293-2923.