Arlington pastor arrested, charged with sexual assault

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

ARLINGTON – A North Texas pastor was arrested on Thursday in connection to a sexual assault investigation.

Ronnie Goines, 51, turned himself in after the Arlington Police Department issued two warrants for his arrest – indecent assault and sexual assault. Goines is the lead pastor at Koinonia Christian Church in Arlington, according to the church's website.

According to Arlington police, a woman "made an outcry" in June that was reported to the department. After an investigation, criminal charges were filed against Goines. Police said that due to the nature of the case, they are limiting the details being released.

Goines is a heavily involved public figure around Arlington. 

According to Koinonia Christian Church, Goines is the founding pastor. He is also the founder of the IMPACT Center and partners with Mission Arlington. Goines also owns All Things Life Insurance Agency.

The APD said he previously served on the City of Arlington's Unity Council and is a former member of APD's Arlington Clergy and Police Partnership program.

Goines is being held on a $23,000 bond. 

