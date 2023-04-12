Foster mom describes 'sweet, lovable' child Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

EVERMAN (CBSNewsTexas) - In the small Tarrant County town of Everman, an electronic sign continues to scroll the question etched onto the hearts and minds of the community: Where is Noel?

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, 6 Patricia Paris

Six-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez has not been seen since the fall of 2022. His birth mother Cindy Rodriguez-Singh and her husband fled the country in March just days after an Amber Alert was issued.

Police in Everman now believe the child is dead.

"He was a sweet little boy," said Patricia Paris, who once fostered the little boy and his siblings. She remembers him as loving, and loveable.

"That was our boy. He loved to give hugs... just a sweet little boy."

She said she never imagined that returning Rodriguez-Alvarez to his birth mother could have led to this.

"No kid, whether disabled or healthy, deserves what happened to him," shared Paris, adding that there are "too many support systems. If we can't handle kids with special needs, we need to seek out help."

Although born prematurely, Paris said Noel could walk, talk, operate his tablet and was overcoming his challenges. She said when he and his siblings were returned to his mother in December of 2021, she was assured of the family's continued support.

"I remember my husband telling her if she feels like she's overwhelmed, if she needed a break, just call us. We would come get him we would take care of him," recalled Paris.

Earlier this week, police dug up a patio at the family's home and cadaver dogs alerted handlers to the likely presence of human remains at some point. But Noel has still not been found.

"She needs to turn herself in," said Paris. "She needs to come to the reality of whatever happened and do now what is right for all of her children."

For now, Paris wants to put her tormented thoughts to rest, and she's wishing the same for the missing boy.

"I pray that we have closure for Noel soon so that we can lay him to rest."